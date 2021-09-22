September 28, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

New dispensary in Whitmore Lake plans grand opening this weekend 

click to enlarge Planted Provisioning Center in Whitmore Lake. - PLANTED PROVISIONING CENTER
  • Planted Provisioning Center
  • Planted Provisioning Center in Whitmore Lake.

Planted Provisioning Center, a new medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Whitmore Lake, is holding a three-day grand opening beginning Friday.

The dispensary occupies a renovated building at 9545 Main St. and features 2,800 square feet of retail space, including a bud bar and waiting room.



The grand opening will feature music, giveaways, product deals and catering by Eli’s Blazin Wings and Pizza. Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Heaven on a Roll Food Truck will be serving munchies. For each $25 spent, customers will receive a $5 food ticket.

“We are thrilled to be a new member of the Whitmore Lake business community,” Matt Ritz, chief operating officers of Planted, said in a statement. “The Planted team will bring a disciplined, retail-oriented experience as a community-oriented cannabis outlet.”

Budtenders and cannabis coaches will be on hand to help customers with the selection of flower, edibles, and concentrates. The flower choices include night charmer, pineapple express, rozay cake, and starforce. The dispensary also has a large selection of vaping cartridges, wax, and cannabis-infused chocolate bars and gummies.

Ritz said the dispensary prioritizes educating customers on the selection.

“As legal climates change around the country and around the world, more and more people are turning to this once-alternative form of medicine to do what modern medicine simply cannot,” Ritz said. “Planted is here to help our customers through the process, from how to register, to what to expect when you step through our doors. We’ll explain your choices and guide you in creating an experience that best fits each individual’s needs.”

