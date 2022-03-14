New cannabis company that pioneered dissolvable THC to sell fast-acting edibles in Michigan 

click to enlarge
- Ripple
- One of Ripple's most popular products is QuickDissolves, a powder that you can put in any drink or food.
A Colorado-based cannabis company known for its fast-acting edibles will soon begin selling its popular products in Michigan.
Ripple Michigan
opened an 8,000-square-foot manufacturing and processing facility in Dimondale near Lansing.
Two of its founders — Missy Bradley and Justin Singer — grew up in metro Detroit.
The company has plans to distribute its products to more than 140 medical and recreational dispensaries in Michigan, and they will begin showing up on shelves next week. By March 21, the products will be widely available.
The products are water-soluble, and the company touts studies that show a measurable amount of THC enters the bloodstream within 10 minutes, compared to 30 minutes to two hours from fat-soluble products sold by other companies.
One of its most popular products, QuickDissolves
, is a powder that you add to any food or drink.
“You can make everything an edible, and you can decide how you want to dose it,” Bradley, who grew up in West Bloomfield and is Ripple’s vice president of marketing, tells Metro Times
.
The company also sells fast-acting gummies
and QuickSticks
, which includes flavored powder you place on your tongue.
Singer, the company's CEO, says Ripple is different than other cannabis companies because its products are backed by “published, peer-reviewed human clinical research to substantiate our fast-acting claims.”
“We’re delighted to have our products available in the same state that pioneered Vernor’s, Faygo Red Pop, Better Made Chips, and the Coney Dog,” Singer adds.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.