March 14, 2022 Weed » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

New cannabis company that pioneered dissolvable THC to sell fast-acting edibles in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge One of Ripple's most popular products is QuickDissolves, a powder that you can put in any drink or food. - RIPPLE
  • Ripple
  • One of Ripple's most popular products is QuickDissolves, a powder that you can put in any drink or food.

A Colorado-based cannabis company known for its fast-acting edibles will soon begin selling its popular products in Michigan.

Ripple Michigan opened an 8,000-square-foot manufacturing and processing facility in Dimondale near Lansing.



Two of its founders — Missy Bradley and Justin Singer — grew up in metro Detroit.

The company has plans to distribute its products to more than 140 medical and recreational dispensaries in Michigan, and they will begin showing up on shelves next week. By March 21, the products will be widely available.

The products are water-soluble, and the company touts studies that show a measurable amount of THC enters the bloodstream within 10 minutes, compared to 30 minutes to two hours from fat-soluble products sold by other companies.

One of its most popular products, QuickDissolves, is a powder that you add to any food or drink.

“You can make everything an edible, and you can decide how you want to dose it,” Bradley, who grew up in West Bloomfield and is Ripple’s vice president of marketing, tells Metro Times.

The company also sells fast-acting gummies and QuickSticks, which includes flavored powder you place on your tongue.

Singer, the company's CEO, says Ripple is different than other cannabis companies because its products are backed by “published, peer-reviewed human clinical research to substantiate our fast-acting claims.”

“We’re delighted to have our products available in the same state that pioneered Vernor’s, Faygo Red Pop, Better Made Chips, and the Coney Dog,” Singer adds.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. You can buy pot and pierogies at a Detroit dispensary’s Ukraine fundraiser this weekend Read More

  2. Michigan has the third-largest cannabis industry in the country Read More

  3. The High Times Cannabis Cup is returning to Michigan, and wants you to be a judge Read More

  4. Gaylord is getting its first cannabis provisioning center Read More

  5. Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge to open in Hazel Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation