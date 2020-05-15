New Battle Creek dispensary will offer recreational marijuana delivery all the way to metro Detroit 

click to enlarge
A new Battle Creek dispensary plans to begin offering home delivery of recreational and medical marijuana products all the way to metro Detroit, a roughly 120-mile, one-way trip.
Beginning Thursday, Quality Roots will launch its recreational sales and next-day delivery service to metro Detroit. Same-day delivery is available for customers in the Calhoun County area.
CEO Aric Klar, who is from metro Detroit, says he decided to extend delivery to the the Motor City and its suburbs because there’s a strong demand for high-quality marijuana. Only a handful of recreational dispensaries have opened in the area – and even fewer deliver – because a vast majority of municipalities banned them.
The minimum order for delivery is $150, and the $15 delivery fee is waived for orders of $250 or more. Klar says he has eight to 10 college students who are ready to deliver. To make it work, each driver will deliver as many as 10 orders per trip.
Quality Roots has one of the largest cannabis menus
in Michigan, with numerous varieties of flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and CBDs. The focus is on high-quality marijuana — not “popcorn buds and shake,” Klar says.
“We’re going to earn everybody’s trust and loyalty,” Klar tells Metro Times
. “We only have premium cannabis.”
Quality Roots opened on April 6, offering curbside service.
Klar is exploring additional dispensaries in Madison Heights, Pontiac, Berkeley, Royal Oak, and Westland.
Klar is not new to retail. He also runs Toyology Toys
, a toy company with multiple locations in metro Detroit. Klar’s family also owned independent pharmacies in metro Detroit, where he said he learned about the importance of high-quality products and customer service.
Quality Roots is located at 1028 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek; 269-719-8600; getqualityroots.com
.
