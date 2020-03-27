Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

March 27, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Nearly half of marijuana users stocked up for the coronavirus pandemic 

click to enlarge From the Earth employee holding a laminated menu. - FROM THE EARTH
  • From the Earth
  • From the Earth employee holding a laminated menu.

Nearly half of marijuana users nationwide stocked up on cannabis during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new survey of 990 pot consumers.

The survey by AmericanMarijuana.org found that 48.7% of marijuana users stockpiled cannabis.



In Michigan, marijuana was deemed “essential” on Monday, so recreational and medical dispensaries may continue selling cannabis, but only for curbside pickup or delivery. For now, patients and customers are not allowed inside dispensaries.

According to the survey, 55% of cannabis users who stocked up on marijuana say they did so to calm themselves down during the outbreak. Another 23% stocked up because they were worried about a shortage.

At From the Earth dispensary in Hanover, Mich., where recreational and medical marijuana is available, about half the patients were stocking up in the past week, according to Nic Hohne, operations manager of the dispensary.

"A lot of people were concerned we wouldn't be open," Hohne tells Metro Times. "We are having meetings daily and updates to make sure we are very clean. We have taken everything very seriously. I think the patients appreciate that. It's a community, and everyone is coming together."

Like other dispensaries across the state, From the Earth plans to soon start delivering marijuana products.

Of those who didn’t stock up, the AmericanMarijuana.org survey found that 36% weren’t worried about a shortage. Another 35% said they valued toilet paper, face masks, and hand sanitizers more than marijuana.

In the event of a national quarantine, 28.1% of marijuana consumers said they’d rather bing-watch TV shows. Another 26.8% said they'd prefer hobbies, while 16.7% said they’d rather smoke pot.

Michigan’s marijuana industry began urging the governor last week to classify marijuana as an “essential item” to ensure that it remains available in the event of a broader lockdown.

“Studies have shown that cannabis can reduce anxiety and stress and we believe continued access to this product during this time is pertinent,” Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Executive Director Robin Schneider wrote to Whitmer last week. “More importantly, patients with cancer, AIDS, chronic pain, seizures, and pediatric patients have reduced or replaced pharmaceuticals, including opiates, with medical cannabis.”
Best Things to Do In Detroit