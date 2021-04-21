April 21, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The weight loss industry is saturated with appetite suppressants that promise to help you burn fat, reduce hunger, and control cravings. But with so many options available to choose from, picking the best appetite suppressant for your needs is no easy task.
While some hunger suppressants work amazing, most supplements don’t have the right combination of ingredients to be effective as they claim. Or if they do have the right combination of ingredients, they’re not dosed properly for maximum results.
To help you find the best product for your needs, we've reviewed the top natural appetite suppressants on the market. We evaluated each appetite suppressant on a variety of factors including ingredients, dosage, customer reviews, price, and guarantee.
If you're ready to shrink your waistline and feel more confident than ever, here are the best appetite suppressant pills of 2021.
PhenQ is the most effective appetite suppressant of 2021. Ever since its 2020 release, PhenQ has given around 200,000 people the power to control their appetite and prevent weight gain. In fact, manufacturer Wolfson Berg Limited asserts that many of its customers have lost more than 30 pounds of body weight while taking PhenQ.
In addition to increasing the feeling of fullness, this multitasking supplement works by burning existing fat, preventing fat production, boosting energy levels, and improving your mood to ward off diet-related crankiness.
PhenQ accomplishes all of these tasks due to the inclusion of a Nutraceuticals International Group formula called α-Lacys Reset®. This compound activates the metabolism-regulating enzyme AMP-kinase. In clinical trials, participants lost 7.24% of their body fat (3.44% of their body weight) while taking α-Lacys Reset®.
PhenQ’s other natural ingredients will also help overweight users slim down. For instance, the nopal cactus stimulates serotonin production to help you fight cravings, while Capsimax—a powder containing capsicum, caffeine, niacin (vitamin B3), and caffeine—fires up your body’s fat-burning processes.
For maximum help cutting down on calories, take one PhenQ pill with breakfast and a second pill with lunch. If you don’t think you’ve lost any body weight within 60 days, you can return PhenQ for a full refund.
However, we think you’ll end up satisfied with your purchase. Anyone who wants to improve their health by decreasing their food intake should consider taking PhenQ because this suppressant uses every trick in the book to help you lose weight.
Click Here for the Lowest Price on PhenQ
Leanbean is the best appetite suppressant for women. Did you know that women face different weight loss struggles from men? Unfortunately, “unisex” products often fail to address these issues. That’s why Ultimate Life Limited created Leanbean, one of the best natural appetite suppressants formulated specifically to help women reduce appetite, boost metabolism, and increase energy levels.
Leanbean helps women fight sugar cravings, which could especially rear their ugly head during your period and cause you to increase your food intake. The pills contain serotonin-boosting Garcinia cambogia, which can stabilize your mood during this time of emotional turbulence.
In addition, the supplement contains a hefty dose of the soluble fiber glucomannan. A 2009 study showed that after working out, women’s hormones react differently from men’s. The hunger hormone ghrelin increases, while levels of the fullness hormone leptin decrease, but the glucomannan in Leanbean may keep you feeling full in the face of such hormone fluctuations.
Lastly, many appetite-suppressing products include caffeine, which can cause unpleasant side effects such as jitters and nausea in women due to their lower body mass and unique hormones. Instead, Leanbean uses alternative thermogenic ingredients like choline and turmeric.
For optimal health benefits, take two Leanbean capsules with water three times per day, ideally 30 minutes before each meal. If you decide you want to return the pills within three months, Leanbean provides a 90-day money-back guarantee.
If you’re a woman looking to prioritize your health more, consider adding Leanbean to your medicine cabinet.
Click Here for the Lowest Price on Leanbean
Instant Knockout is the strongest appetite suppressant for men. Roar Ambition Limited, a renowned supplement manufacturer based in England, initially created the aptly named Instant Knockout for professional boxers and MMA fighters but realized soon after that anyone can shed body fat using this new supplement. Men especially praise Instant Knockout for its appetite-suppressing, metabolism-raising, muscle-building abilities.
Instant Knockout combines several key ingredients to help men take control of their health. Thermogenic compounds like green tea extract can help you burn fat, the soluble fiber glucomannan can help you kick cravings to the curb, and the energy boost from caffeine may help you crush your exercise routine. The pills even work their magic while you sleep.
Roar Ambition Ltd recommends taking an Instant Knockout capsule with water four times throughout the day, a few minutes before each meal or snack. Just make sure that you don’t take the fourth capsule too late in the evening, or the caffeine may interfere with your sleep when you go to bed.
If overindulging in food stands in your way of getting shredded at the gym, you need to give Instant Knockout a try. We think that men will especially love this natural appetite suppressant due to its muscle-building effects, but women can take it, too. However, vegetarians and vegans should look at other options because Instant Knockout uses gelatin in its capsules.
Note: Like Leanbean, Instant Knockout comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Click Here for the Lowest Price on Instant Knockout
Swiss Research Labs Limited created Trimtone to help women with busy lives suppress appetite, boost metabolism, and burn stubborn fat—all without breaking the bank.
Trimtone is a supplement that works by using the natural appetite suppressant glucomannan, the soluble fiber that expands in your stomach to give you that full feeling for longer.
In addition, the supplement contains a thermogenic fat burner rarely seen in other natural appetite suppressants: grains of paradise. This herbal product, which is a spice in the ginger family from West Africa related to cardamom seeds, stimulates your body’s brown adipose tissue (BAT). When activated, BAT produces heat to accelerate your calorie burn. BAT also regulates your blood sugar levels, helping you avoid cravings for sugary and fatty foods.
No matter how hectic of a life you lead, you’ll find it relatively easy to curb hunger and lead a healthy lifestyle with Trimtone. One appetite control pill before your morning meal can help you decrease your food intake throughout the day—no more wasting calories on goodies from the vending machine, drive-thru, or pantry.
As if that didn’t sound appealing enough, Trimtone gives its customers incredible deals. The best offer? Five months’ worth of pills for the price of a three-month supply—with free shipping. As a result, you’ll pay less than $30 per month.
If you feel wary of taking the plunge with such a large quantity, don’t worry; the brand gives you 90 days to return your Trimtone purchase, no questions asked.
So, what do you have to have to lose? If you want to reduce your calorie intake for a reasonable price, look no further than Trimtone—that is, if you’re a woman. Swiss Research Labs Ltd created Trimtone for the female body, so men may want to consider other options.
Click Here for the Lowest Price on TrimTone
Zotrim is our choice for the best herbal appetite suppressant of 2021. Particularly health-conscious people looking to decrease their food intake will love Zotrim, a 100% natural appetite suppressant containing only plant-based ingredients.
Manufacturer Swiss Research Labs Ltd medically reviewed Zotrim, putting it through five clinical trials—many manufacturers don’t even subject their supplements to one. During these tests, Zotrim actually outperformed three major prescription appetite suppressants.
People who took Zotrim claimed that they ate less, experienced increased energy levels, and benefited from an accelerated calorie burn during exercise.
In addition to some of the usual suspects like caffeine and vitamins B3 and B6, Zotrim contains extracts from three key plants with the ability to suppress your appetite: yerba mate, guarana seeds, and damiana.
Amazonian guarana seeds come packed with even more caffeine than coffee beans, helping you burn more calories. Damiana blocks enzymes from breaking down serotonin, which could boost your mood and keep you from indulging in unhealthy foods as a coping mechanism. Lastly, yerba mate contributes by providing your body with powerful antioxidants.
Before each meal, you can take either two or three Zotrim tablets with water, depending on your goals. Keep in mind, though, that the pills won’t last you the whole month if you take a total of nine per day.
On a more positive note, Zotrim leads other natural appetite suppressants in the industry with a 100-day return period, so you can take the time to monitor your health and decide how well the supplement works for you.
If you want to enjoy the benefits of an appetite suppressant without having to worry about harsh side effects you could experience when taking a supplement with artificial ingredients, then Zotrim is the natural appetite suppressant for you.
Click Here for the Lowest Price on Zotrim
Ingredients: When forming our top natural appetite suppressants list, we made sure that none of the manufacturers used useless fillers like vegetable gum or silicon dioxide to drive their production costs down. All of the natural appetite suppressants we’ve reviewed contain ingredients that actually help you control your appetite. Plus, we took the term “natural” seriously. We avoided appetite suppressants with artificial ingredients because those tend to cause more side effects than plant-based compounds.
Dosage: If your intake of an active ingredient is lower than the amount that scientists recommend, then why even take it at all? Look at the soluble fiber glucomannan, for example. The European Union conducted studies that revealed the need to take three grams of the fiber at a minimum to actually decrease hunger and see results. However, some manufacturers don’t include nearly that much of the fiber in their appetite suppressants.
To ensure that you’re getting enough of each ingredient, we steered clear of products that only list their ingredients in order by weight instead of specifying the amounts. Called a “proprietary formula,” this tactic lets brands claim that their products contain certain ingredients—but in reality, they contain doses so low that they don’t even work for weight loss.
Fortunately, all of the natural appetite supplements on our list have doses that meet the effectiveness thresholds.
Customer Reviews: A brand will say anything to make you believe that its supplement works the best, but reading reviews that real people with real weight loss struggles have written will give you the most objective view of an appetite suppressant. Therefore, we read customer reviews to learn what customers think of the appetite suppressants they've purchased. That said, remember that exact results will vary from person to person because everyone has different bodies.
Price: Many factors go into pricing, such as the number of pills in a bottle, the dosage of key ingredients, and the manufacturer's reputation. Therefore, that number by the dollar sign can imply a lot about an appetite suppressant’s quality, so we paid attention to it.
However, the best natural appetite suppressants don’t always deplete your wallet. Some brands make their products affordable, and many offer exceptional deals on their websites. Typically, appetite suppressants with mid-range prices provide the best value. Also, you can save even more by buying the pills in bulk.
Safety: Last but most certainly not least, we made sure that we only recommended appetite suppressants that will keep you safe and healthy during your weight loss journey. After all, you want to improve your health, not make it worse. Because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate non-prescription weight loss supplements, you should generally tread carefully when choosing one. We’d never want you eating banned substances such as sibutramine or ephedra.
Therefore, we only included appetite suppressants in our list that have lower risks for scary side effects. Of course, you should still talk to your health care provider to check that the pills you want to take won’t impact any other health conditions you have.
It’s totally normal to experience some mild side effects when you add a new substance to your regimen. If they worsen or persist, though, that’s when you seek medical attention.
Appetite suppressants typically control hunger in three main ways. They:1. Prolong feelings of fullness until your next meal
Some ingredients inherently keep you feeling full, such as the glucomannan fiber that expands in your stomach, while others alter levels of certain hormones to impact the hunger response. In particular, ingredients like caffeine decrease your body’s production of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which tells your brain when your stomach becomes empty. Muffling that signal will lessen your cravings.
Keeping your energy levels up will also discourage you from eating unnecessarily. Nutrition gives our bodies energy, so ensuring that your body has all the energy it needs means that you won’t have to increase your food intake. The B vitamins in many appetite suppressants spur the release of energy from fat and carbs so that your body can use it for fuel.
Lastly, be sure to remember that not all eating is directly related to the need for stomach fullness. Sometimes, people report turning to feel-good foods with lots of sugar and fat to dull the pain of negative emotions or to fulfill emotional longings.
If you regularly resort to comfort eating, then the B vitamins and caffeine in appetite-suppressing pills may help you kick that habit by causing your brain to produce more serotonin, the hormone central to stabilizing your mood.
Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): When you eat certain animal products like beef, milk, cheese, and butter, you consume a fatty acid called CLA, which may help with weight loss by increasing the production of appetite-regulating hormones. In one research study, the 54 participants who took 3.6-gram doses of CLA each day over 13 weeks reported lower hunger levels than those taking a placebo.
Bitter Orange (Synephrine): Also known by the names sour orange, marmalade orange, Seville orange, and bigarade orange, this fruit native to Southeast Asia contains a compound called synephrine that can help reduce your appetite. According to research, taking daily synephrine doses of 20 to 35 mg could increase your resting metabolism, leading to weight loss.
Garcinia Cambogia: This small, green, pumpkin-shaped fruit grows in the tropical rainforests of Indonesia. The Garcinia cambogia’s skin has a high concentration of hydroxycitric acid, a chemical that increases your serotonin levels and thereby reduces your appetite. In addition, hydroxycitric acid can boost metabolism, inhibit the ability of an enzyme called citrate lyase to form new fat cells and even lower blood sugar levels to help you resist sugar cravings.
Glucomannan: A soluble fiber found in the East Asian konjac root, glucomannan appears in nearly every appetite suppressant. Upon exposure to water, glucomannan absorbs it and expands in your stomach to keep you feeling full for longer. Medically reviewed research has revealed that when combined with a low-calorie diet, taking a glucomannan fiber supplement for at least five weeks can help people lose eight to 10 pounds.
Caralluma Fimbriata: Throughout South Asia, people have long used Caralluma fimbriata for weight loss. Scientists have found that this herb increases serotonin circulation in the brain, which suppresses your appetite and boosts your energy levels to help reduce your calorie intake. During medically-reviewed research on patients with Prader-Willi syndrome—a rare genetic health condition that causes excessive eating—participants who took daily 1,000 mg Caralluma fimbriata doses for four weeks ate less than those taking a placebo.
Green Coffee Bean Extract: Before they’re roasted for drinking, coffee beans actually have a green hue to them—and surprisingly little caffeine. However, green coffee beans do boast one advantage: a high concentration of an antioxidant called chlorogenic acid, which can help reduce sugar cravings and belly fat.
Green Tea Extract: Although not an appetite suppressant per se, green tea extract often winds up in appetite supplements anyway due to its fat-burning abilities. Rich in antioxidants called catechins, green tea extract can boost metabolism for weight loss. Medically-reviewed research has shown that the most prominent catechin, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), can ramp up the breakdown of fat by up to 15%. In particular, the catechins convert triglycerides—the most common body fat component—into fatty acids.
Additionally, green tea extract encourages your body to produce hormones that help burn fat, such as norepinephrine. And of course, this type of tea provides caffeine for boosting your energy levels.
Forskolin: Forskolin comes from the coleus plant that grows in India, Nepal, and Thailand. Scientists believe that it may help with weight loss by suppressing appetite and boosting metabolism, but research is still ongoing.
Yerba Mate: This South American plant contains even more antioxidants than green tea, and it may help increase energy levels and decrease appetite. Research on mice revealed that long-term consumption of yerba mate increased production of the fullness hormone leptin and the appetite-regulating compound glucagon-like peptide 1. By the end of the study, the mice reduced their food intake and subsequently their body weight. Furthermore, yerba mate might also prevent the development of new fat cells, aiding in weight loss.
Chromium Picolinate: Often called GTF chromium, this essential trace mineral helps your body metabolize the three macronutrients you get from the food you eat: carbohydrates, lipids (fatty acids), and proteins. As a result, chromium picolinate helps control your desire to keep eating.
Cayenne Pepper: Like other peppers, cayenne pepper provides heat, which aids in several processes, including metabolism and digestion.
Ginger: As a common household spice, ginger contains an antioxidant called gingerol that could help you lose weight.
Sometimes, health care providers will prescribe their overweight patients medically reviewed weight loss drugs like Phentermine or Topiramate to help them get their food intake under control. Because these prescriptions often come with more side effects at higher doses, you can’t buy them over the counter.
In contrast, you can easily purchase appetite supplements with natural ingredients like green tea and glucomannan fiber online or occasionally even at your local pharmacy or health food store. If you don’t have a particularly high body mass index (BMI), an over-the-counter option can help you develop better eating habits—often without any safety concerns.
The natural appetite suppressants we’ve reviewed here shouldn’t cause any dangerous side effects as long as you take the pills as directed. On the contrary, your overall health may improve.
If anything, look out for caffeine-related symptoms. People sensitive to caffeine can experience side effects like jitters, headaches, rapid heart rate, anxiety, and insomnia. If this description sounds like you, then you should consider stimulant-free products.
Also, you should confirm with your doctor that the pill you want to take won’t negatively interact with any of your other medications. For example, many appetite suppressants contain chromium picolinate, which can make some diabetes drugs less effective.
People with other autoimmune disorders, cancers, and some additional health conditions should also proceed with caution, and obviously, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid appetite suppressants altogether.
Generally, though, healthy adults shouldn’t have any problems with one of these supplements as long as they follow the instructions on the bottle. However, always clear any supplement with your doctor.
Because eating less leads to weight loss, anyone overweight or obese will benefit from taking appetite suppressants. Even if you just want to drop a couple of pounds, these supplements can help you reduce your food intake and reach your goals. If you’re already at a healthy weight or even underweight, though, appetite suppressants could hurt you.
People of any gender can take an appetite reduction product, but you should always check to see whether or not the one you have your eye on works well for your sex. Some supplements happen to increase levels of male hormones, while others specifically help women decrease their appetite.
As described earlier, the price of appetite suppressants varies due to several factors. As a result, some supplement products only cost $10 per month, while other brands charge more than $70. In general, weight loss products in the $40 to $50 range work well without making you bankrupt.
In addition to taking a supplement, you can make small lifestyle changes to help you eat less and lose weight, including the following.
Adopt Healthier Eating Habits: When it comes to food, quality matters just as much as quantity. Make sure that the foods you just ate gave your body the nutrients it needs. Because carbs and fat pass through the digestive system quickly, the feelings of fullness quickly fade.
That said, you don’t have to go vegan or vegetarian to improve your health. You don’t even need to deprive yourself of your favorite foods completely. Moderation typically works better than a restrictive diet that will lead you to crash and burn.
Start by looking for little ways to reduce your sugar intake, and work more filling nutrients like fiber and protein into your diet. For instance, try sprinkling fiber-rich chia seeds on yogurt or replacing milk chocolate with dark chocolate. Gradually, you’ll make enough changes to create a diet that works for you.
Drink More Water: Drinking water takes up space in your stomach to give you feelings of fullness like food does. Of course, you can’t completely replace food with water for nutrition reasons, but according to the Mayo Clinic, men should drink 15.5 cups of fluids per day (11.5 cups for women).
If that sounds like a lot, you’re not alone. In fact, many people often mistake thirst signals for hunger ones, so they end up eating too much and not drinking enough fluids.
As a side note, you should also consider drinking green tea regularly to hydrate and provide your system with helpful antioxidants.
Find a Way to Exercise Regularly: Weight loss requires you to keep your daily calorie burn higher than your calorie intake, which means that you need to get yourself moving. The Mayo Clinic recommends at least 2.5 to five hours of moderate physical activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity per week.
If you don’t currently work out, though, you’ll need to start small. Find a form of exercise you actually enjoy. For instance, maybe the thought of running fills you with dread, but you like to dance, swim, or ride your bike. Don’t fear trying new things; you could find an activity you love.
The bottom line is that if you’re overweight and want to work on reducing your food intake throughout the day, then one of the appetite-suppressing supplements we’ve reviewed could be your golden ticket to weight loss.
The pills will help you control your appetite as well as give you the energy you’ll need to work out at the gym. You could enjoy some bonus health benefits, too. As long as you combine the product with a healthy lifestyle and an appropriate diet and exercise plan, it could be the last remedy you’ll ever need to try.
Ready to shed that unwanted fat and take charge of your health? Order the best natural appetite suppressant for yourself today.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.