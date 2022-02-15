February 15, 2022 Arts & Culture » Culture

Mo Pop 2022 announces move to Hart Plaza and 2022 lineup featuring Big Sean, Glass Animals 

By
click to enlarge Big Sean will headline Mo Pop 2022. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Big Sean will headline Mo Pop 2022.

Nothing helps curb the winter blues like the lineup announcement of an anticipated summer festival.

Detroit's favorite pop/hip-hop/rock festival, Mo Pop, will officially return this summer after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.



This year's lineup will feature performances by Detroit rapper Big Sean and Jhene Aiko (who together with Sean makes Twenty88), Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, and more.

The two-day pop fest will take place July 30 and July 31, and will be moving locations, yet again.

This year, the 2022 Mo Pop festival will find a home at Hart Plaza, in the center of downtown.

In 2020, the festival announced it planned to move to Historic Fort Wayne after previously being held at West Riverfront Park, which is being redeveloped, but the fest was canceled due to the pandemic.

Since then, efforts to preserve Historic Fort Wayne have now taken precedent, meaning the festival had to find a new home.

Passes for Mo Pop 2022 will be available for sale Monday, Feb. 21, however, people can register now at mopopfestival.com for a chance to purchase presale tickets on Friday, Feb. 18.

