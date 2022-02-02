February 02, 2022 Weed » Canna-Business

Mike Tyson's 'Undisputed Cannabis Flower' launches in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge Tyson 2.0's 'Knockout OG.' - COURTESY OF TYSON 2.0
  • Courtesy of Tyson 2.0
  • Tyson 2.0's 'Knockout OG.'

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is coming to Michigan this month with a knockout. His cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 will bring two new strains, “Knockout OG” and “Pound for Pound Cake,” to the state in mid-February.

Tyson 2.0 is partnering up with Common Citizen for the Michigan launch. Both strains will be available in prerolls and 3.5-gram jars (aka an eighth) at Common Citizen dispensaries in Detroit, Flint, Battle Creek, and Hazel Park. Eventually, Tyson 2.0 plans to offer the premium marijuana flower at more than 200 retail outlets across the state and introduce other products like edibles.



“Before I found cannabis, I used to be a very different person,” Tyson said in a press release. “This plant has changed me for the better, and I’ve made it my mission to share this gift with fans here in Michigan and across the nation.”

While Tyson 2.0 cannabis is already available in Colorado, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts, Michigan is the first to offer the “Knockout OG” and “Pound for Pound Cake” strains.

More information is available at tyson20.com.

