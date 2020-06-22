Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

June 23, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Michigan Supply and Provisions opened new marijuana provisioning centers in Detroit and Battle Creek 

By
click to enlarge MICHIGAN SUPPLY AND PROVISIONS
  • Michigan Supply and Provisions

We would be remiss not to mention that Michigan Supply and Provisions opened two new locations earlier this month.

MS&P opened a medical provisioning center on June 4 at 24363 Grand River Ave. Detroit, and a recreational provisioning center a couple days earlier at 6010 B Drive North, Battle Creek.



Those follow the chain's first Michigan location in Morenci in 2019.

The Detroit store offers 2,500 square feet of premium retail space and a selection of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals, including MS&P's exclusive Ozone branded products.

Parent company AWH, a vertically integrated cannabis grower, says it plans to open five more MS&P provisioning centers in Michigan in 2020, as well as a 144,000 square-foot cultivation and processing facility in Lansing.

Both the Detroit and Battle Creek locations offer an online ordering and appointment-based pick-up system. Both stores are open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., daily. More information is available at michigansandp.com.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at editor@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Canna-Business »

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Study suggests recreational weed states may see an increase in traffic deaths —though without evidence of high drivers Read More

  2. CBD Guide for Anxiety: Can CBD Help Relieve Anxiety and Other Mental Health Disorders? Read More

  3. A Canadian smuggled weed across the Detroit River using a small submarine Read More

  4. Defining the Differences: CBD Topicals Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to CBD and Seniors With Joint and Back Pain Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation