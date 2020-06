Michigan Supply and Provisions opened new marijuana provisioning centers in Detroit and Battle Creek 

click to enlarge Michigan Supply and Provisions

We would be remiss not to mention that Michigan Supply and Provisions opened two new locations earlier this month.MS&P opened a medical provisioning center on June 4 at 24363 Grand River Ave. Detroit, and a recreational provisioning center a couple days earlier at 6010 B Drive North, Battle Creek.Those follow the chain's first Michigan location in Morenci in 2019.The Detroit store offers 2,500 square feet of premium retail space and a selection of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals, including MS&P's exclusive Ozone branded products.Parent company AWH, a vertically integrated cannabis grower, says it plans to open five more MS&P provisioning centers in Michigan in 2020, as well as a 144,000 square-foot cultivation and processing facility in Lansing.Both the Detroit and Battle Creek locations offer an online ordering and appointment-based pick-up system. Both stores are open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., daily. More information is available at michigansandp.com