July 30, 2020

Michigan stoners bought $200 million worth of recreational weed this year already 

PRO STOCK PROFESSIONAL, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • PRO Stock Professional, Shutterstock

Damn, Michigan. You sure do like your legal weed.

Seven months into 2020, Michiganders have already bought $200 million worth of recreational marijuana products, according to a report from Michigan Radio.



According to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, sales have been rising nearly every week, and for the past two months, cannabis businesses have been reporting between $10 million to $14 million in weekly sales.

And since sales started at the end of last year, you stoners have generated nearly $35 million in tax revenue.

That should help fix a few damn roads.

