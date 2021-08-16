Michigan shatters record for marijuana sales in July, pulling in more than $23 million in tax revenue

Breaking weed records is on-trend for Michigan, as the state saw $149 million across medical and recreational cannabis sales in June — but we're not alone.
Recent data found that sales in several states with legal weed, namely Alaska, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, "have increased more during the COVID-19 pandemic than in previous two years."
“Findings show a general increase in cannabis sales following stay-at-home orders issued in AK, CO, OR, and WA in late March 2020,” according to the International Journal of Drug Policy. “In all four states, those increases were greater than the percent increases observed in the preceding two years.”
