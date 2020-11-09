See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 09, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving away 500 turkeys for Thanksgiving, calls on others to do the same 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary owner Jerry Millen is thankful that Michigan's marijuana industry was deemed an essential service throughout the pandemic, and that he and others could help people relieve stress with cannabis.

Because of that, business has been good for Michigan's new recreational marijuana market, which could surpass $1 billion this year.



"I feel like that guy from South Park's Tegridy Farms," he says.

Now, Millen plans to give back to the community by giving away 500 turkeys in time for this Thanksgiving — and he's calling out others in the cannabis industry who can to do the same.

"Look, we all stayed open," he says. "We all made money, but a lot of people lost their jobs, they lost everything. So I'm challenging other people in cannabis to match what I'm doing."

Families in need can register for a turkey by calling 1-833-644-7336 or going to greenhousemi.com. The turkey giveaway will take place between noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake, 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake.

Millen says he also plans to adopt 10 families for Christmas, donating more than $1,000 to each.

"Now's the time to give back to your community," he says. "If we want cannabis to be accepted, we've got to be a part of the community."

