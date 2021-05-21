May 21, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Michigan bill would restrict Delta-8 THC to licensed dispensaries 

By
Delta-8 THC is sold in cartridges, concentrates, gummies, and tinctures.
  • Steve Neavling
  • Delta-8 THC is sold in cartridges, concentrates, gummies, and tinctures.

Michigan wants to restrict the sale of Delta-8 THC, a mildly intoxicating cannabinoid synthesized from hemp and sold at smoke shops and convenience stores that aren’t licensed to sell marijuana.

The state House is expected to soon vote on a bill that would close a legal loophole to bring Delta-8 into regulatory compliance. The Michigan Committee on Regulatory Reform endorsed the legislation Thursday.



Delta-8 is a cheaper, milder form of THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid that produces a high in marijuana, and is sold in cartridges, concentrates, gummies, and tinctures. Its cousin, Delta-9 THC, is the primary form of THC found in most marijuana products.

Current law doesn’t prohibit the sale of Delta-8.

A dozen states have already banned Delta-8: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

If the legislation passes, Delta-8 would be regulated by the Michigan Regulatory Agency and could only be sold at licensed dispensaries.

Advocates of Delta-8 say it has medical value and can provide relief from pain and anxiety. It’s also far less potent than traditional marijuana.

“Delta-8 consumers report many of the same effects as (Delta 9) THC, such as mild euphoria, happiness, uplifting feelings, and relief from some symptoms such as pain, although the compound is much less potent. Delta-8 can also help with insomnia,” according to Leafly.

