Metro Detroit restaurants and chefs are all over the 2022 list of James Beard Award semifinalists 

- Noah Elliott Morrison
- Mamba Hamissi and Nadia Nijimbere of Detroit's Baobab Fare.
The list of 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists confirms what we’ve known all along — the food scene in Metro Detroit has got it going on. Nearly 20 Michigan restaurants and chefs are being considered for the prestigious award, including Baobab Fare’s Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere.
Finalists will be announced on March 16, while the winners will be crowned in June.
Mamba and Nijimbere were shortlisted for the “Best Chef — Great Lakes” category. They are joined by Ima’s Chef Mike Ransom, Ahmad Sanji of Dearborn’s AlTayeb, Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf, Omar Anani of Saffron de Twah, James Rigato of Mabel Gray, Sarah Welch of Marrow, and Kate Williams of Karl's.
Warda Bouguettay from Midtown Detroit’s Warda Pâtisserie is a semifinalist for the “Outstanding Pastry Chef” award, while Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor is in the running for “Outstanding Chef.”
Restaurant-wise, Detroit’s Barda got a nod in the “Best New Restaurant” category out of 30 other eateries nationwide. Owners of upscale soul food spot SavannahBlue J.D. Simpson and Roger Yopp are among 20 semifinalists for “Outstanding Restaurateur.”
Longstanding Corktown staple Mudgie’s Deli and Phoenicia in Birmingham both made it to the list of semifinalists for “Outstanding Hospitality.” Last but not least, Detroit speakeasy Shelby is up for the “Outstanding Bar Program” award while Madam in Birmingham is in on the “Outstanding Wine Program" list.
