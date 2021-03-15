Metro Detroit-based cannabis company promises deliveries in an hour or less 

Detroit-based 3Fifteen Cannabis has expanded its delivery area throughout the metro area.
The company says it will employee between 12 and 20 drivers who will make deliveries from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week from its Hamtramck distribution center.
"We are proud to bring exceptional service and a wide selection of fresh, premium, adult-use cannabis products to the entire Detroit market," Thomas Nafso, President and General Counsel of 3Fifteen, said in a statement. "We want our Detroit customers to be able to get the recreational products they want in the most convenient way possible, and nothing is more convenient than delivery direct to their door. We know people might have some reservations about having cannabis delivered to their home, so we’ve ensured that our service is discreet, safe and easy to order online."
The company forged a partnership with delivery service Lantern in metro Detroit last year. A company spokesman tells Metro Times that the partnership remains in place and that 3Fifteen's new service expands coverage in metro Detroit.
You can see where 3Fifteen delivers in metro Detroit by viewing its coverage map.
