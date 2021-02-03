See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

February 05, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Let's jazz up our Black History Month with some cannabis 

By
click to enlarge Louis Armstrong was fond of the leaf. - LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Library of Congress
  • Louis Armstrong was fond of the leaf.

For better and mostly for worse, due to prohibition and the War on Drugs and more, marijuana has been tied to communities of color. But there is one shining example of marijuana being a huge positive influence: jazz.

Jazz has been recognized as America's only original art form. While that shining light emerged as a melding of African and European music (and a Spanish tinge), it was definitely percolated in communities on the darker sides of town. And many of them were smoking what later became known as "jazz cigarettes."



Take New Orleans, for instance. Louis Armstrong, the first American jazz superstar, used marijuana. Jelly Roll Morton, who falsely claimed that he had invented jazz, started playing in sin palaces where sex, alcohol, marijuana, drugs, and gambling ruled as a teenager. He lived in them after getting kicked out of his grandmother's home, and his music is riddled with sly references the goings on in those houses.

This is not to say that every jazz musician gets high, but a lot of the most influential musicians who set the early standards did.

New Orleans was also an big entry point for marijuana and users into the United States. Caribbean immigrants largely entered the country through New Orleans and in the early 1900s brought their weed with them. New Orleans became a favored spot for sailors passing through, and the party was on.

The point is that jazz as we know it was nurtured in an environment where marijuana was common and legal. National prohibition of marijuana didn't start until 1937. Jazz happened 25 to 30 years earlier. This is not to say that jazz would not have happened without the weed, though it may have been different.

To be fair many in blues, rock, hip-hop, reggae, and more have carried the banner. Snoop Dog turned it into an art form. But none of them has been declared America's only original art form.

Jazz is... and as I said, those folks was getting high.


It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 3-9)
The irritable hand of the free market
Diagnosing healthcare in America: The case for Medicare for All
Qongress
The Republican Party cannot decouple itself from extremism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Democratic Senators say they'll file legislation to legalize weed Read More

  2. This Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving free weed to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine Read More

  3. Michigan's first certified organic marijuana dispensary opens in Ann Arbor Read More

  4. Black entrepreneurs are underrepresented in Michigan's recreational marijuana industry Read More

  5. Michigan's recreational cannabis sales were up 482% in 2020, because what else were we going to do? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation