January 21, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

'Legacy' Detroit residents can now apply for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses 

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The City of Detroit is finally taking recreational marijuana dispensary license applications, starting with longtime city residents.

As part of its social equity program to help communities harmed by the War on Drugs enter the new industry, the city is granting "legacy" Detroiters priority in the application process.



Applicants are considered "legacy" Detroiters if they've lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years, lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and are low-income, or lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have a past marijuana-related criminal conviction. "Legacy" Detroiters can also buy city-owned land at 25% of fair market value, with reduced application fees.

Detroiters can apply online at detroitmeansbusiness.org/homegrown.

"Legacy" Detroiters are granted a six-week window to apply. Next, existing medical marijuana dispensary operators in Detroit will get a six-week priority window for recreational licenses.

In a move not seen elsewhere, Detroit will also allow up to 35 cannabis consumption lounges in the city.

