Know your states: This is where recreational marijuana is legal in North America 

In case you're traveling this summer, it's a good thing to know the status of marijuana where you are.



At this point, adult-recreational use of marijuana is legal in Alaska, Oregon, Washington state, Washington D.C., California, Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine. And if you wander across a border, marijuana is legal in Canada and Mexico.



Enjoy your summer.

