July 02, 2019 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Know your states: This is where recreational marijuana is legal in North America 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com


In case you're traveling this summer, it's a good thing to know the status of marijuana where you are.

At this point, adult-recreational use of marijuana is legal in Alaska, Oregon, Washington state, Washington D.C., California, Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine. And if you wander across a border, marijuana is legal in Canada and Mexico.

Enjoy your summer.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

More One Hitters »

Most Popular

  1. The symbolic power of the marijuana leaf Read More

  2. This year's Cannabis Cup was a whiff of things to come for Michigan's new marijuana industry Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer promised to expunge marijuana-related criminal records in Michigan. Those convicted are still waiting. Read More

  4. Michigan Cannabis Industry Association hosts its first summer conference July 9-11 Read More

  5. You can now go to High Times Cannabis Cup without a medical marijuana card Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...