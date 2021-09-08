September 08, 2021 News & Views » ICYMI

ICYMI: Green Dot Stables in dispute with Moroun, Trump wants Michigan election audit, and more 

click to enlarge Last week, the Detroit International Bridge Co. erected a metal fence through Green Dot Stables’ parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property. - JERILYN JORDAN
  • Jerilyn Jordan
  • Last week, the Detroit International Bridge Co. erected a metal fence through Green Dot Stables’ parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property.

The owners of southwest Detroit burger joint Green Dot Stables and billionaire Matthew Moroun are in a bizarre property dispute that we're having a hard time making sense of. Last week, Moroun’s Detroit International Bridge Co. erected a metal fence through Green Dot’s parking lot after it discovered it owned part of the property. Apparently, Moroun offered to buy it, and Green Dot owner Jacques Driscoll asked for $15 million (Moroun countered with $300,000). The company told The Detroit News it erected the fence “because it was worried about liability if someone was injured on the property.” A Circuit Court judge then imposed an injunction against the fence. “I don't want to go to court with the Morouns,” Driscoll told the paper. “That's not something that sounds ideal.”

Related Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed in property dispute with Moroun
Court orders fence built in Detroit's Green Dot Stables parking lot removed in property dispute with Moroun
By Lee DeVito
Bites
Does it feel like we’re living in the 2004 sci-fi disaster film The Day After Tomorrow to anyone else? Last week, Hurricane Ida made its way up to the northeast, leading to New York City declaring its first-ever flash flood emergency and the surreal image of floodwater surging into the city’s subway system. At least 66 people have died, including 38 in New York and New Jersey. Experts say this summer’s intense storms are due to human-caused global warming. “There are no more cataclysmic ‘unforeseeable’ events,” NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We need to foresee these in advance and be prepared.”

We have a new virus to worry about. The mosquito-borne West Nile has been detected in mosquitos in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties. “It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn,” Joneigh Khaldun, the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services' chief medical executive, said in a statement. “As we head into the holiday weekend and beyond, we urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during those time periods.” Many cases in humans are asymptomatic, but some experience body aches and fever, while others may develop an inflammation of the brain or spinal cord.

Talk about sore losers. The Republicans still aren’t over ex-president Donald Trump losing the 2020 election. During a meeting in Grosse Pointe last week, Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock reportedly said that Trump called chairman Ron Weiser about a potential audit of the state's 2020 election, à la the shitshow of an audit in Arizona's Maricopa County. Apparently, Weiser deflected by saying he’d like to wait and see what happens in Arizona, while Maddock acknowledged that a Michigan audit would need to turn up 150,000 votes for Trump to make a difference. No evidence of widespread fraud has been uncovered in the 2020 election, but that hasn't stopped Republicans with Trump Derangement Syndrome from pursuing fruitless audits and drafting legislation to make voting more difficult under the guise of “voter integrity.”

