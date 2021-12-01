ICYMI: Anti-vax Republican in ICU with COVID, man charged in murder of Detroit DJ, Electric Forest 2022, and more 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing at an alarming rate in Michigan.

A Trump-adoring Wayne County Republican who spread misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine has been hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the virus. William Hartmann, former vice-chairman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, has been on a ventilator since about Nov. 6, according to his sister Elizabeth Hartmann. Two sources confirmed to Metro Times that Hartmann has been in intensive care since early November. In the months since then, he has criticized the vaccine and compared government COVID-19 efforts to Nazi Germany.

Electric Forest music festival is making plans to return. Next year's fest is scheduled for June 23-26, 2022 in Rothbury, Michigan, according to a message posted on its website last week. The electronic music and jam band music festival was to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2020, but the festival has been delayed due to the pandemic. Next year's festival is being billed as a celebration of "Decade One." According to organizers, ticket sale information and a full lineup is forthcoming.

Facebook imposed restrictions and fact-check monitoring on a private Macomb County group that has been spreading false information and baseless conspiracy theories about COVID-19 — at a time when Michigan is leading the country in new COVID-19 cases. Moms for Liberty Inc., a nationwide group with local chapters, receives funds from Conservatives for Good Government, a right-wing Florida political action committee, and groups connected to the Koch brothers. Under the new restrictions, posts will be reviewed by fact-checkers, and people who spread misinformation will be barred from commenting. If the lies continue, Facebook may then disable the page.

A Highland Park man was charged in the murder of beloved Detroit disc jockey John O’Leary. Sean William Lamoureux, 38, is accused of fatally stabbing O’Leary at the home the two men shared on the 150 block of Candler Street. Police found O’Leary’s body covered in black sheets under the back porch. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Lamoureux with open murder and larceny in a building. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. O’Leary, 68, spent four decades on Detroit rock radio, working at WWWW-FM, WLLZ-FM, WABX-FM, and WCSX-FM, where he worked from 2002-2013 before dedicating his time to voiceover work.

