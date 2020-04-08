Horoscopes (April 8-14) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES: March 21 – April 20: Do what you can to keep your mind on the here and now. The tendency to dwell on the past, or old hurts, or people and things that have left a bad taste in your mouth poisons the realm of possibilities and keeps you from moving on. Blessed with a huge amount of energy and light, remind yourself that you have better things to do. What form those things take is always up to you. From what I can see, your work is your strong suit; it could turn out to be your salvation right now. Redirect your focus, gather your strength, and get your mind on a more lighthearted track.

TAURUS: April 21 – May 20: Well, who knows how things will go? At the point where they could go either way, it's best to step aside and allow life to show us what's needed. Too many things impinge upon the desire to see all of your perfect pictures unfold, and what you assume is fated is very much up in the air. Longtime friends and acquaintances have shown up to give you another way to look at things. If you're fed up with people and their suggestions, I get it, but keep an open mind. Like I said, when things could go either way, don't let your "stuff" place limits on the realm of possibilities.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 20: Whatever you've created is steady and strong. Don't let anyone diminish it or try to convince you that it's falling apart. Consider the next few weeks as an opportunity to take a deep breath and draw strength from the stillness that is there to provide you with a stable jumping-off place for your next move. Those who have always been there for you are still there. If it seems to be otherwise, let them off the hook; they're wrestling with their own issues. Find solace in simple things and wait on the will of heaven. Soon enough, you'll be off and running on a whole new track.

CANCER: June 21 – July 20: Things are on a high run. With all the extraneous B.S. safely tucked away where it belongs, you get to zero in on things that are more productive and fulfilling than the distractions that filled up your life, up till now. New possibilities are in the works. Upcoming powwows with close others will yield ideas that give everyone involved a good reason to get excited about what the future holds. This might even include a relocation or, at the very least, a trip. Changing the scenery isn't a bad idea. As soon as you get a chance, take a day or two to let new surroundings change your tune.

LEO: July 21 – August 20: You could look at this a million different ways. If every crisis gives us a chance to correct the mistakes that we made long before everything exploded, your current state of emergency could be seen as a blessing. Reflecting back on the last few years, it might help you to zero in on the moment when you went over the top, off the rails, or out of integrity. Life has its own way of bringing us back to center. If you're on top of this situation, it's because you've learned your lesson. If you're still moaning about the past, wondering "Why me?" it'll take time for things to settle down.

VIRGO: August 21 – Sept. 20: Dealing with people who don't have a clue is exasperating enough. On top of all that, you're going toe-to-toe with your own issues, wishing you could just pack it all in and blow this clam bake with your dreams intact. If you had more clarity about what the next step is supposed to be, you'd be out the door. With too many questions and not enough answers, let caution rule over impulse, and be willing to submit to the same old thing just a little while longer. The good news is there's life on the other side of all this, and you'll be there to meet it when the time comes.

LIBRA: Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: If you thought you were over things, it'll take a little longer. In your mind you may have settled up, but the heart moves slower than the mind. At the moment, your heart is still releasing the remnants of the past. For anyone else, this would be easy. It's a blessing and a curse to be so sensitive, my friend. If it helps, you might want to realize that you are not your feelings and nothing is good or bad unless we make it so. A dose of objectivity will clear the fog enough for you to see that it's OK to love too much, and that it's perfectly normal to have a hard time turning your life around.

SCORPIO: Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Well, what you thought was going to be a big drag has turned out to be more fun than a barrel of monkeys. You had no idea how out of touch you've been with the stuff that gives your life meaning. Now that you're in this meaningful groove, the next few weeks will re-center you in activities that matter way more to you than all the hustle and bustle that has been stealing all of your precious energy and time. People who take advantage, or who have dissed you in any way, are reconsidering their need to use or abuse you. Be prepared for an apology or two before the week is out.

SAGITTARIUS: Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: This is one of those moments where things can go either way. Everything depends on what you choose to do about it. Faced with circumstances that leave you wondering whether you want to heal this situation or give in to the belief that you can't, would it be possible to open your mind to the idea that nothing is incurable? I always say, "If you have yet to find the cure for whatever the problem is, you need to keep searching because it's out there." That being said, what happens next is up to you. If you choose to let go of your preconceived notions, anything is possible.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: This isn't your first rodeo. Having been here many times before, things are going up or down, depending on how you decide to spin it. In many ways, you have good reason to be ticked off by the fact that you seem to be spinning your wheels. If that is the case, try to see that things keep repeating until we get the picture and do your best to wake up and smell the coffee. Those of you who know how to take the good with the bad, and who are willing to bow to the lesson, are reaping the benefits that come to us when we finally wise up, and gathering strength from this experience.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Too many things are showing you how amazing life gets when we shut up and start paying attention. The signals are everywhere, and you guys can't afford to be looking the other way. People have arrived who have turned into guides, or teachers, or guardians, and they have come to redirect your focus. Changing direction, and/or moving into areas of self-expression that force you to redefine both your goals and whoever you think you are, has turned your world into a whirlwind of possibilities that need to be fully examined before you can decide what to do.

PISCES: Feb. 21 – March 20: It comes down to taking a chance or taking the safe route. The latter seems to make the most sense. The problem is, nothing will change if you do. You've got it all figured out and totally made on so many levels. To keep things as they are would deny you access to a host of possibilities that you've never had a chance to explore. The part of you that is alive and kicking is dying to get out of the box. Give yourself a chance to find out what that means. It's one of those now or never moments. Who cares if it defies logic? All the good stuff happens when we leave our safety zone.

