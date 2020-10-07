See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

October 08, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

High Profile marijuana dispensary opens in Grand Rapids 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF HIGH PROFILE
  • Courtesy of High Profile

Ann Arbor-based cannabis company C3 Industries will open another of its High Profile Boutique Cannabis dispensaries, this time in Grand Rapids.

The store will be open to the public on Monday, Oct. 12. It'll only be open for card-carrying medical marijuana customers first, but says it plans to allow recreational adult-use sales to anyone over the age of 21 as soon as a local ordinance gets approved, hopefully by the end of the year.



The store is located at 2321 44th St. SE, Grand Rapids; 616-330-3700; highprofilecannabis.com. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

It's C3 Industries' third High Profile store in west Michigan and fifth in the state. It also has locations in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grant, and Buchanan, with plans to open a Kalamazoo store next year.

The Grand Rapids High Profile store will carry a wide selection of flower, concentrate, edibles, topicals, vapes, including C3's Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds brands.

"Since our first West Michigan location opened in Grant, we have seen the licensed market expand exponentially and demand for high-quality products continues to be very strong in both the medical and recreational markets," C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta said in a statement. "As we continue to build our presence in West Michigan, we're hoping to make it easier and more convenient for residents throughout the area to be able to shop at our stores in Grand Rapids, Grant, and Buchanan."

The company is hiring; more information is available here.

