Here's where you can buy legal recreational marijuana in Michigan right now 

COURTESY OF MICHIGAN SUPPLY & PROVISIONS
  • Courtesy of Michigan Supply & Provisions

It's a slow rollout for recreational marijuana in Michigan, which is pretty normal compared to how other states have legalized recreational marijuana. As different municipalities work out their policies and more licenses are issued by the state, more recreational marijuana stores are opening.

Here's a list of where you can buy legal weed in Michigan without a medical marijuana card, as of Friday, Dec. 13:
Ann Arbor Healing LLC: 3720 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor

Arbors Wellness: 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Exclusive Brands Provisioning Centers: 3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor

Greenstone: 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor

Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co.: 600 W. Seventh St., Evart

Michigan Supply and Provisions: 1096 E. Main St., Ste. A, Morenci
Sales expected by end of December:
The Barn: 3491 E. Bristol Rd., Burton

Skymint: 1958 South Industrial Hwy., Ste. A and B, Ann Arbor
Starting Jan 1:
Elite Wellness: 9423 N. Dort Hwy., Mt. Morris
Starting Jan. 4:
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake: 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake
Starting Jan. 6:
Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc.: 4086 South Dort Hwy., Burton
Pending final approval:
White River Wellness: 194 N. Charles St., White Cloud

You can find more information in our regularly updated online canna-business directory. Did we miss one? Send tips our way to weed@metrotimes.com.

Any adult 21 or older can use and possess cannabis. You can learn more about the dos and don'ts of dope here.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

