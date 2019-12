Here's where you can buy legal recreational marijuana in Michigan right now 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Michigan Supply & Provisions

• Ann Arbor Healing LLC: 3720 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor



• Arbors Wellness: 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor



• Exclusive Brands Provisioning Centers: 3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor



• Greenstone: 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor



• Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co.: 600 W. Seventh St., Evart



• Michigan Supply and Provisions: 1096 E. Main St., Ste. A, Morenci



• The Barn: 3491 E. Bristol Rd., Burton



• Skymint: 1958 South Industrial Hwy., Ste. A and B, Ann Arbor



• Elite Wellness: 9423 N. Dort Hwy., Mt. Morris

• The Greenhouse of Walled Lake: 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake

• Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc.: 4086 South Dort Hwy., Burton

• White River Wellness: 194 N. Charles St., White Cloud

It's a slow rollout for recreational marijuana in Michigan, which is pretty normal compared to how other states have legalized recreational marijuana. As different municipalities work out their policies and more licenses are issued by the state, more recreational marijuana stores are opening.Here's a list of where you can buy legal weed in Michigan without a medical marijuana card, as of Friday, Dec. 13:Sales expected by end of December:Starting Jan 1:Starting Jan. 4:Starting Jan. 6:Pending final approval:You can find more information in our regularly updated online canna-business directory . Did we miss one? Send tips our way to weed@metrotimes.com Any adult 21 or older can use and possess cannabis. You can learn more about the dos and don'ts of dope here