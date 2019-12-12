Here's where you can buy legal recreational marijuana in Michigan right now 

• Ann Arbor Healing LLC: 3720 Washtenaw Ave., Ann ArborSales expected by end of December:
• Arbors Wellness: 321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor
• Exclusive Brands Provisioning Centers: 3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor
• Greenstone: 338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor
• Lit Provisioning Centers / Lume Cannabis Co.: 600 W. Seventh St., Evart
• Michigan Supply and Provisions: 1096 E. Main St., Ste. A, Morenci
• The Barn: 3491 E. Bristol Rd., BurtonStarting Jan 1:
• Skymint: 1958 South Industrial Hwy., Ste. A and B, Ann Arbor
• Elite Wellness: 9423 N. Dort Hwy., Mt. MorrisStarting Jan. 4:
• The Greenhouse of Walled Lake: 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled LakeStarting Jan. 6:
• Nature's ReLeaf Burton, Inc.: 4086 South Dort Hwy., BurtonPending final approval:
• White River Wellness: 194 N. Charles St., White Cloud
