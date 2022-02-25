Hazel Park's Frame is hosting a solidarity dinner for Ukraine and donating the proceeds 

click to enlarge
- Frame/ Instagram
- Slavic Solidarity: A Dinner for Ukraine will be held at Frame in March.
The current Russian invasion of Ukraine is not just heartbreaking for Mark Kurlyandchik, editorial director of Hazel Park’s Frame restaurant — it’s personal.
“My paternal grandfather was a Jew born in Kremenchuk, a factory town on the banks of the Dnipro River,” he said in a statement on Frame’s website. “My maternal grandmother hailed from Smolensk, a Russian city near the border of Belarus. Fate — namely war and displacement — brought them to Soviet-controlled Lithuania, where they both married ethnic Poles.”
Frame will host a Slavic dinner in solidarity with Ukraine on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America’s #SupportUkraine Humanitarian Effort
, which provides aid to Ukrainian refugees, children, and front-line defenders.
“Slavic Solidarity: A Dinner for Ukraine” will feature elevated versions of Ukrainian dishes prepared by chef Michael Barrera. This includes zakuski — duck rillettes, cheese, pickles, and bread — and Ukraine’s national dish, borscht (beet soup).
Tickets are $85 per person with dinner seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wine pairings and cocktails are available at an additional cost. See Frame’s website
for more information.
