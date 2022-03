click to enlarge Matthew Daniel Siska

Greta Van Fleet makes a metro Detroit stop next week.

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies.

No Standing

Billed on the flier as "a funky ass dance party," this show doubles as a birthday celebration for Detroit designer (and Marble Bar regular) Katie Peters of Streetheart. The night's lineup is chock full of hip-hop, house, and funk, including Tall Black Guy (Detroit), Buscrates (Pittsburgh), Selecta (Pittsburgh), and Dez Andres (Detroit). "Top tier producers and your favorite DJ's favorite DJ," Peters tells us via Instagram DM. She would know! —Lee DeVito

From 9 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at Marble Bar; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; ra.co. Tickets are $5 advance.

'Tied in 313 Day' concert

The local and national enthusiasm for Detroit's hip-hop scene has never been higher. It seems every week a new Motor City artist has an album rising up the Apple Music Top 100 chart or popping up on a track with a mainstream artist. Enter "The Tied In 313 Day Concert," a celebration showcasing Detroit's own hip-hop artists. Comedian Ha Ha Davis and Detroit influencer Justin Floyd will host a night that will see performances from Kash Doll, Peezy, Baby Money, Tay B, Payroll Giovanni, Babyface Ray, Front Paije, Skilla Baby, Pretty Brayah, Jugg Harden, and more artists yet to be named. The show is being presented by Active Minds and AFLN Clothing, and also sponsored by cannabis cultivator Viola Brands and 3Fifteen. Shell Shock'd Tacos will also be on hand serving food. —Kahn Santori Davison

The Tied in 313 Day Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Garden Theater; 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-0888; thegardendetroit.com. Tickets start at $55.

Parquet Courts, Mdou Moctar

Now here's an interesting tour pairing. Brooklyn, New York indie rock band Parquet Courts is joined on the road by opening act Mdou Moctar, a Niger-based guitarist known as the "Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara." The self-taught artist first gained prominence in Africa through peer-to-peer file sharing networks, and on this latest tour his unique blend of Tuareg folk, blues, and psychedelic rock upstaged the main act, at least according to one recent review. Parquet Courts is touring its 2021 record Sympathy for Life, which saw the band incorporate dance and techno influences into its post-punk sound. Meanwhile, Moctar's 2021 debut Afrique Victime earned a "Best New Music" from Pitchfork. —Lee DeVito

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Magic Stick; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets start at $35.

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet is a Michigan rock band, but not a Detroit band. (They're from Frankenmuth.) This distinction is clear in the band's "Dreams in Gold" tour itinerary, which includes stops in basically every big city in Michigan except for Detroit Rock City, from March 10 at Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center to Grand Rapids' DeltaPlex Arena on March 12; then Saginaw's Dow Event Center on March 13, Flint's Dort Financial Center March 16, and the closest thing that could be considered metro Detroit, Eastern Michigan University's Convocation Center in Ypsilanti, on March 17. The tour is in support of the band's sophomore effort, The Battle at Garden's Gate, which expands upon its brand of '70s-style rock 'n' roll revival. —Lee DeVito

Greta Van Fleet perform at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center on Thursday, March 17; 799 N. Hewitt Rd., Ypsilanti; 734-487-2282; gretavanfleet.com. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.