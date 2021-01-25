Greenhouse of Walled Lake gave 2,000+ joints to people who received COVID-19 vaccine

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake handed out more than 2,000 free joints to people who received a COVID-19 vaccine in the first three days of the dispensary's “Pots for Shots” campaign.
“I wanted to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as our state and our nation battle this devastating pandemic,” dispensary owner Jerry Millen said in a statement. “‘POT FOR SHOTS’ is my way of reaching out to both our existing and new customers. I have always supported the safe and responsible use of cannabis and I hope and pray that this is the beginning of the end of this horrible pandemic.”
The promotion began on Jan. 22 and runs through Feb. 28.
Anyone who brings in written proof that they were vaccinated are eligible for a free joint. No purchase is necessary.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com
The Greenhouse teamed up with Ubaked Cannabis Company in Burton to offer the free joints.
Health officials are worried that not enough people will get vaccinated to halt the virus. Less than half of Americans said they will definitely get the vaccine, and about a quarter said they will not, according to a recent survey
from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease doctor, and other public health officials estimate that between 80% and 85% of Americans must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Without a widespread willingness of the populace to get vaccinated, the consequences could be disastrous: The pandemic won't end, leading to future surges, an overburdened healthcare system, a crippled economy, and needless deaths.
"We are concerned that if we don't get enough people vaccinated, we won't stop this virus from continuing to cause significant damage to our communities," Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Henry Ford Health System, told Metro Times
for a cover story published on Jan. 13. "This is a big concern."
Increasing concerns is the more-contagious U.K. variant that has been discovered
in Michigan, including Wayne and Washtenaw counties. The mutation is believed to be between 30% to 80% more contagious than the original strain that causes COVID-19.
