See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 25, 2021

Greenhouse of Walled Lake gave 2,000+ joints to people who received COVID-19 vaccine

Posted By on Mon, Jan 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE
  • Courtesy of the Greenhouse of Walled Lake

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake handed out more than 2,000 free joints to people who received a COVID-19 vaccine in the first three days of the dispensary's “Pots for Shots” campaign.

“I wanted to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination as our state and our nation battle this devastating pandemic,” dispensary owner Jerry Millen said in a statement. “‘POT FOR SHOTS’ is my way of reaching out to both our existing and new customers. I have always supported the safe and responsible use of cannabis and I hope and pray that this is the beginning of the end of this horrible pandemic.”



The promotion began on Jan. 22 and runs through Feb. 28.

Anyone who brings in written proof that they were vaccinated are eligible for a free joint. No purchase is necessary.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com.

The Greenhouse teamed up with Ubaked Cannabis Company in Burton to offer the free joints.

Health officials are worried that not enough people will get vaccinated to halt the virus. Less than half of Americans said they will definitely get the vaccine, and about a quarter said they will not, according to a recent survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease doctor, and other public health officials estimate that between 80% and 85% of Americans must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Without a widespread willingness of the populace to get vaccinated, the consequences could be disastrous: The pandemic won't end, leading to future surges, an overburdened healthcare system, a crippled economy, and needless deaths.

"We are concerned that if we don't get enough people vaccinated, we won't stop this virus from continuing to cause significant damage to our communities," Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Henry Ford Health System, told Metro Times for a cover story published on Jan. 13. "This is a big concern."

Increasing concerns is the more-contagious U.K. variant that has been discovered in Michigan, including Wayne and Washtenaw counties. The mutation is believed to be between 30% to 80% more contagious than the original strain that causes COVID-19.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Marijuana News

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Michigan marijuana dispensary is giving free weed to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine Read More

  2. Once ensnared by the War on Drugs, now he owns Grand Rapids' first locally owned marijuana dispensary Read More

  3. 'Legacy' Detroit residents can now apply for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses Read More

  4. Bell’s Brewery marketing manager joins Common Citizen cannabis company Read More

  5. Indiana state Senator introduces two bills to decriminalize and regulate marijuana Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation