Grand Rapids-area High Profile marijuana dispensary is now open in Grant 

A High Profile marijuana dispensary is now open in Grant, about 30 minutes north of Grand Rapids. The store is open for medical and recreational sales.
The store is located at 262 South Maple St., Grant. It's the third of C3 Industries' High Profile-branded stores slated to open in the coming months.
“West Michigan has been a target market for us since we started operations in the state,” C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta said in a release. “Grant is an ideal location due to the incredible local community, as well as its importance as a major north-south artery from Grand Rapids to Traverse City. Grand Rapids will not have recreational dispensaries until next year, so we believe that there is pent up demand in this part of the state and we’re excited to serve the local community with high quality cannabis products in a convenient location.”
The store carries Cloud Cover Cannabis and Galactic Meds products including flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals, and tinctures from the vertically integrated C3 Industries.
Due to the coronavirus, it's open for curbside-pickup or by appointment only.
More information is available at highprofilecannabis.com
