George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will funk up Motor City Casino 

The mothership has landed.Well, it will when George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic bring the funk to Sound Board at Motor City Casino.For a while, it was rumored that the Prime Minister of Funk was set to retire. In fact, just before the panini, err pandemic, began Clinton and P-Funk went on a farewell tour in 2019 , that included a stop at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.All plans of retirement are off the table for the 80-year-old funk legend.Dr. Funkenstein announced his un-retirement plans to Rolling Stone in 2021, even going as far to say if he died on stage, he'd be content."I feel good as hell right now,” Clinton told. “So if I go out on stage, yeah, cool. ‘You went out funking.’"George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will funk up the stage one more time at Sound Board.