January 17, 2022 Arts & Culture » What’s Going On

Email
Print
Share

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will funk up Motor City Casino 

By
click to enlarge George Clinton. - JAMIE LAMOR THOMPSON / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com
  • George Clinton.

The mothership has landed.

Well, it will when George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic bring the funk to Sound Board at Motor City Casino.



For a while, it was rumored that the Prime Minister of Funk was set to retire. In fact, just before the panini, err pandemic, began Clinton and P-Funk went on a farewell tour in 2019, that included a stop at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

All plans of retirement are off the table for the 80-year-old funk legend.

Dr. Funkenstein announced his un-retirement plans to Rolling Stone in 2021, even going as far to say if he died on stage, he'd be content.

"I feel good as hell right now,” Clinton told Rolling Stone. “So if I go out on stage, yeah, cool. ‘You went out funking.’"

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will funk up the stage one more time at Sound Board.


Originally rescheduled from 2020 and June 24, 2021, tickets purchased for the original show dates will still be honored.

Sound Board is located at 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; Doors open at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23; Tickets are still available on 313presents.com, and prices begin at $48.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More What’s Going On »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in What’s Going On

Most Popular

  1. A colorful art exhibit, movie night with Sheefy McFly, Fire and Ice fest, and more things to do in metro Detroit Read More

  2. Ferndale exhibit ‘Revelations’ shows how tight-knit Detroit’s art scene really is Read More

  3. 'Environmentally Speaking' show highlights climate change at West Bloomfield's Janice Charach Gallery Read More

  4. Former G.O.O.D. Music exec teams with Dan Gilbert to form record label in Detroit Read More

  5. Calling all Golden Girls: Select Emagine Theatres will screen Betty White tribute film on Monday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation