See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 02, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Gage Cannabis Co. to offer recreational marijuana sales at its Lansing location 

By
click to enlarge GAGE CANNABIS CO.
  • Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. will begin offering recreational cannabis sales at its Lansing location starting on Friday, Nov. 6. Anyone over age 21 with a valid ID can partake.

"We are thrilled to start offering recreational sales to more customers within the Lansing area," Gage Cannabis Co. president Fabian Monaco said in a statement. "The demand for adult-use products has exploded in the past year, and we are ready and eager to meet those needs. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from medical patients about our products and retail experience, and we look forward to providing the same level of service and product selection to our new community of recreational customers."



The company says it will celebrate its opening day with curbside concessions, music, and giveaways. Orders can be made by curbside delivery or walk-up pick up, and the store will have a range of pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories, and apparel available for purchase.

The company will also feature products by Redemption Cannabis, Gage Cannabis Co.'s first social equity program recipient. As part of the program, Gage is offering 19 grants of up to $50,000 to help those who were harmed by the War on Drugs. Redemption was founded by Ryan Basore, who spent two and a half years in prison after his cannabis business was raided by authorities.

The store is located at 3425 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Lansing.

Gage also offers recreational cannabis sales at its Adrian location. Its Ferndale spot is still medical marijuana only for now.

The company also has a store in Traverse City, and also operates the Cookies store in Detroit. It says it plans on opening more than 20 stores by the end of 2021.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Canna-Business »

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. At long last, Detroit announces recreational marijuana ordinance — and it will include consumption lounges Read More

  2. Two gunmen shot in 'brazen' robbery attempt at Detroit dispensary Read More

  3. House of Dank opened its sixth location in Southwest Detroit Read More

  4. Lantern, a new marijuana delivery service, is now available in Detroit Read More

  5. Even though Detroit finally has a recreational marijuana ordinance, the fight is still far from over Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 28, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit