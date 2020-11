Gage Cannabis Co. to offer recreational marijuana sales at its Lansing location 

click to enlarge Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. will begin offering recreational cannabis sales at its Lansing location starting on Friday, Nov. 6. Anyone over age 21 with a valid ID can partake."We are thrilled to start offering recreational sales to more customers within the Lansing area," Gage Cannabis Co. president Fabian Monaco said in a statement. "The demand for adult-use products has exploded in the past year, and we are ready and eager to meet those needs. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from medical patients about our products and retail experience, and we look forward to providing the same level of service and product selection to our new community of recreational customers."The company says it will celebrate its opening day with curbside concessions, music, and giveaways. Orders can be made by curbside delivery or walk-up pick up, and the store will have a range of pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, CBD products, accessories, and apparel available for purchase.The company will also feature products by Redemption Cannabis, Gage Cannabis Co.'s first social equity program recipient. As part of the program, Gage is offering 19 grants of up to $50,000 to help those who were harmed by the War on Drugs. Redemption was founded by Ryan Basore , who spent two and a half years in prison after his cannabis business was raided by authorities.The store is located at 3425 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Lansing.Gage also offers recreational cannabis sales at its Adrian location. Its Ferndale spot is still medical marijuana only for now.The company also has a store in Traverse City, and also operates the Cookies store in Detroit. It says it plans on opening more than 20 stores by the end of 2021.