January 27, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Former Michigan judge goes from welfare to successful business owner 

By
click to enlarge Tiffany Cartwright. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Tiffany Cartwright.

Tiffany Cartwright never thought she’d go from working as a judge to collecting unemployment and relying on a Bridge Card for food. Or that being on welfare would lead her to start a successful business with products on shelves at Target, Walmart, and Meijer.

But the universe had a strange way of humbling her, by turning her life upside down. After a lengthy career working as an Assistant Attorney General and an Administrative Law Judge, Cartwright was laid off in 2012 and again in 2016 due to state budget cuts.



She spent several years utilizing social services and relying on free medical treatment while being jobless.

“I didn’t have any money, health insurance, nothing. I lost everything,” she tells Metro Times. “Before that, I was driving a Lexus, had a nice big house in the suburbs, and had no interest in becoming a business owner because I thought I was good."

Though it was disheartening at the time, the layoff led Cartwright to start her business, G.L.A.M Body Scrubs. Now her products are available at more than 280 retail stores across the country.

"After the layoff, I tried to get jobs with all of these law offices that advertise on TV, and none would hire me," she says. "So, I dusted off these old concoctions I put together for my daughter’s eczema and decided to form an LLC.”

G.L.A.M Body Scrubs is a line of natural body care products that Cartwright mixes, mostly by herself. After years of doing pop-ups, she pitched her business idea to Shark Tank at Tech Town and Walmart, who both decided to invest in her products. Target and Meijer were soon to follow. G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs can also be found locally in Detroit at Woodward Corner Market, and the recently-opened Rivertown Market on Jefferson Ave., which is owned by Meijer.

Her story is a reminder that no matter how successful you are, everything can be taken away from you in an instant. It’s also one of triumph and the will to persevere through misfortune and despair.

There’s an even greater story here, though. In a nondescript building on Detroit’s east side sits a trove of knowledge and opportunities that most Detroiters probably don’t know exists. We almost drove right past it, until we noticed the small banner on a gated parking lot that said “Global Empowerment Ministries.”

Global Empowerment Ministries (GEM) is an organization that offers free business classes and information sessions for women and minorities who want to start a business. They help small businesses with grant applications and getting registered as an LLC. GEM will walk you through each line of the LLC application, put it in a stamped envelope, and mail it out for you.

To date, GEM has given out more than $1 million in grants and helped more than 300 small businesses from metro Detroit get their products on retail shelves. G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs is one of them.

click to enlarge Tiffany Cartwright's G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Tiffany Cartwright's G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs.

Not only did GEM give Cartwright the tools to sell her products in Target and Meijer, but the leader of the organization also happens to be Art Cartwright. Yes, that’s Tiffany Cartwright’s brother. While Tiffany had been supporting her brother’s organization prior to starting her own business, losing her job was the catalyst to put all of GEM’s shared knowledge and resources to use.

“One day I was driving and I heard my brother on the radio saying ‘that idea that you have is a business that you’re sitting on,” Tiffany says. “When I heard that, it was like a lightbulb went off, like, ‘What are you doing? Get this business going.’ Everything I know about getting on store shelves, I learned from Global Empowerment, and it’s just sitting there as a free resource for people.”

Art started GEM in 2005 after realizing that the Black community had a huge problem.

“We lead the nation in poverty, incarceration, recidivism, and the lowest number of business owners per ethnic group. How else are we going to get out of this situation without starting a business,” he says passionately before the crowd gathered for the evening’s info session. It feels like being in church watching a prophet share his message to bright-eyed believers. It is called Global Empowerment Ministries after all.

The key, Art believes, is not just being a business owner, but sharing the knowledge he gained over the years as an entrepreneur with others.

“That’s a systemic problem within the African American culture. We don’t believe in empowerment. Empowerment is a duplication process so that other people, not just me, can be successful and become financially independent. So for 2022, we are laser-focused on building our businesses,” he says.

His passion is something magical to watch as he points out several audience members who have gotten retail contracts through GEM and encourages others to clap for them.

Some of GEM’s free classes include “How to finance your business through venture capitalists, angel investors, and government grants,” “How to buy products from China,” and “Basic negotiation skills.” Tuesday evenings are for getting a registered LLC and on Fridays, GEM holds mock interviews with retail buyers to prepare business owners for presenting their products.

click to enlarge G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs on sale at Walmart. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs on sale at Walmart.

“The more businesses we have, the more jobs we can create. That’s one thing we learn at [GEM] is to think about who you are going to help and what you are going to do with the money you make from your business. When God opens a door for you, put your foot in that door and make sure you hold it open for the people who come after you,” Tiffany says.

Her way of continuing that mission and giving back to the community is through hiring women with past criminal records and victims of human trafficking.

“I’m partnering with three organizations to hire women with past records. They’ll be able to come in and get paid to manufacture my products,” she says. “I know from being a judge that once an employee verifies that you have a record or have been incarcerated, they throw that application in the trash. If no one steps up and gives them a second chance, what option do those people have?”

Tiffany is currently working on securing a manufacturing space and hopes to eventually be able to provide housing for future employees as well.

“I hope it becomes a trend where other businesses partner with organizations to help those returning citizens,” she says. "I want to lead by example."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Babyface Ray, The Old Miami Barfly Awards, Umphrey's McGee, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  2. Tristan Eaton is the featured artist for the return of Detroit’s Dirty Show Read More

  3. Stylish eyeglass store Warby Parker opening Twelve Oaks Mall location Read More

  4. Free Will Astrology (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) Read More

  5. Detroit artist Olayami Dabls honored with Kresge Eminent Artist award Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
Fall Arts Guide
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation