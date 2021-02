Former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty will be a celebrity budtender at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake 

click to enlarge Pincanna

Four-time Stanley Cup champion and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty.

Darren McCarty, the former Detroit Red Wings star-turned-cannabis entrepreneur, is helping a local dispensary celebrate its two-year anniversary by serving as a guest budtender.McCarty will be on hand from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 to sign autographs and promote his line of Darren McCarty "Pucker Up" pre-rolls.McCarty has credited cannabis with helping him overcome his struggles with alcoholism, telling the Detroit Free Press , "I'd be dead without it." he entered the cannabis industry last year, partnering with Michigan cannabis company Pincanna.McCarty is one of several athletes to go public about marijuana use in recent years, and major leagues have decided to loosen restrictions on the drug to help players cope with pain.The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; 833-644-7336; greenhousemi.com