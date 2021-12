Ferndale's latest recreational dispensary, Crucial, celebrates grand opening with rapper Tee Grizzley 

Courtesy of Crucial Ferndale.

Detroit's Tee Grizzley will christen Ferndale's newest recreational marijuana dispensary.

Ferndale is quickly becoming metro Detroit's adult-use cannabis provisioning center haven, and there's a new dispensary on the block. Crucial , located at 642 E. Nine Mile Rd., is the work of Michigan-based entrepreneur Ryan Jundt, who says he's "thrilled" to join Ferndale's growing cannabis community, according to a press release.To celebrate its grand opening weekend, Dec. 3-5, Crucial has enlisted Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley, who will be at the store for a meet and greet with fans on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Grizzley is no stranger to the weed game, launching his debut cannabis product line, Grizzley Gas , in August, which include strains like The Original Grizzley Gas, Marshmallow OG, Jet Fuel Gelato, and East Side OG. ( And yes, we've tried all four .)The rest of the weekend at Crucial will feature cannabis vendors (including Grizzley Gas), food trucks on-site serving up free food, specialty coffee, and a DJ, too. Crucial will also offer a chance to win a Playstation 5, free swag from vendors, and specials, including .01 cent eights for their first 100 customers on Friday and Saturday, and the first 300 customers will receive a pre-roll for a penny and, available to all customers, two ounces of cannabis for $150.

Crucial is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ​