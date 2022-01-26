Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Federal prosecutors are investigating fake electors in Michigan, six other states

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock and his wife Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan GOP, were among the 16 fake electors. - BRIDGE MAGAZINE
  • Bridge Magazine
  • Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock and his wife Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan GOP, were among the 16 fake electors.

The Justice Department is investigating Republicans in Michigan and six other battleground states for posing as presidential electors and falsely declaring that Donald Trump won the election.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel referred the case to the Justice Department and said last week that there’s “absolutely” enough evidence to warrant charges against the 16 Michigan Republicans who signed the false certificate.



The fake electors are accused of using fraudulent documents to subvert the outcome of the election.

“We’ve received those referrals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in an interview with CNN. “Our prosecutors are looking at those, and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations.”

Monaco didn’t divulge details of the investigation but said federal prosecutors were “going to follow the facts and the law, wherever they lead, to address conduct of any kind and at any level that is part of an assault on our democracy.”

Republicans also produced false certificates in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, who was one of the fake electors, told a crowd at a conservative gathering earlier this month that Trump’s campaign directed the party to organize the slate to declare him the winner.

Other fake electors in Michigan were Michigan Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden, Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grott, Hank Choate, Rose Rook, Mayra Rodriguez, Clifford Frost, John Haggard, Kent Vanderwood, Timothy King, Michele Lundgren, Marian Sheridan, and Mari-Ann Henry

Biden won the election in Michigan by 3 percentage points. But as Democrats gathered in the state Capitol to certify the election on Dec. 14, Republicans disregarded state law and held their own caucus with an alternate slate of delegates to “certify” the election for Trump. They tried to enter the building but were stopped by the Michigan State Police.

In the certificates, which they sent to Vice President Mike Pence, the Michigan Secretary of State, the National Archives, and the chief judge of the western district of Michigan, the Republicans falsely claimed they had signed the documents in the Michigan Capitol.

The stunt was part of a larger effort by Michigan Republicans to attempt to reverse the outcome of the election.

In late December, Maddock's husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, joined Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, in a federal lawsuit filed by Trump supporters to challenge the results of the election. The suit asked a judge to allow lawmakers to certify states' election results, a move that would enable the Republican-led Michigan Legislature to reject Biden's victory. But a judge turned down the suit, calling their arguments "flat-out wrong" and "a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution."

A day before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Matt Maddock and 10 other Republican lawmakers from Michigan wrote a letter to Pence, urging him not to certify the election, questioning "the validity of hundreds of thousands of ballots" in battleground states.

Courts, local and state officials, and even members of the Trump administration have repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Meshawn Maddock helped organize and promote buses of supporters from suburban Detroit to Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 6 rally.

Fourteen Michigan residents have been charged so far for participating in the insurrection.

Metro Times couldn’t reach the Maddocks for comment.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan State Police trooper files lawsuit alleging he was fired for blowing whistle on supervisors drinking on duty Read More

  2. Warren City Councilwoman launches campaign for newly drawn congressional district Read More

  3. Detroit activist takes mail-order abortion pill on live TV Read More

  4. Savage Love: Is it possible to like prostate stimulation too much? Read More

  5. Biden promised to return the country to normal. There is no longer a normal to return to. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation