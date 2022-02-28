February 28, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

FBI arrests Genesee County man accused of assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 insurrection 

By
click to enlarge Matthew Thomas Krol is shown wresting a baton from a police officer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. - FBI
  • FBI
  • Matthew Thomas Krol is shown wresting a baton from a police officer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A Genesee County man who was caught on video wresting a baton from an officer and assaulting police during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 faces numerous charges and a detention hearing Monday.

Matthew Thomas Krol, 63, of Linden, a self-described executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia, is at least the 15th Michigan resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.



An anonymous tipster identified Krol from FBI Most Wanted images posted on Twitter in April 2021, according to federal court records.

Krol, who was wearing a large President Donald Trump flag tucked into his backpack, pushed through the crowd, threw a water bottle at police officers, pushed other civilians out of the way, and attacked Metro Police Officer D.P., grabbing him and his police baton,” according to federal court records.

Krol held up the baton “as if in celebration” before striking another officer with it, according to the FBI.

A video posted on Youtube shows Krol breaking through a police line.


Krol was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and other offenses.

Additional court records obtained by The Detroit Free Press allege that Krol has ties to the suspects in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a June 2020 message to one of the suspects, Krol wrote about apprehending and hanging “tyrants.”

Matthew Thomas Krol is shown allegedly assaulting a police officer during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. - FBI
  • FBI
  • Matthew Thomas Krol is shown allegedly assaulting a police officer during the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

