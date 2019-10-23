Each Halloween, a a two-and-a-half block in Romeo goes all-out with Terror on Tillson Street 

click to enlarge Roberta Socia, Flickr Creative Commons

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, it seems as though everyone has a favorite haunted attraction. But tucked away in Romeo, a handful of residents come together to create their very own scare-inducing sights right on their own front lawn. Every year, the homeowners on Tillson Street band together to create Terror on Tillson Street — a two-and-a-half block Halloween display in which every house is decorated to the hilt. Going above and beyond all generic, store-bought Halloween decorations, each intricately decorated house will leave visitors both frightened and in awe of the thoughtfulness behind each display. The street organization expects to pass out over 75,000 pieces of candy to its 2,000 plus trick-or-treaters this Halloween, surpassing last year’s estimated 60,00 pieces of candy.

Terror on Tillson Street main viewing will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treating from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The road will be closed from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Halloween, but the street remains open to the public throughout October. Tillson St., Romeo; terrorontillson.com; Event is free and family-friendly.

