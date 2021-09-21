Dutch Girl Donuts future in limbo, Green Dot Stables resolves land dispute, plus more local foodie news 

Steve Neavling

Dutch Girl Donuts is located at 19000 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Dutch Girl Donuts owner dies at 75, leaving the future of the Woodward Avenue shop uncertain: Less than three weeks after beloved doughnut spot Dutch Girl Donuts took to its Facebook to inform its customers that it would close the doors to its Woodward store temporarily due to insufficient staffing, the shop's longtime owner Gene Timmer died Friday, Sep. 17. He was 75 years old.

Green Dot Stables purchases land at center of parking lot dispute with Moroun, resolving legal battle: Last month, a property dispute between Green Dot Stables and billionaire Matthew Moroun came to a head when Moroun's Detroit International Bridge Co. took the extraordinary step of erecting a metal fence through the popular Detroit burger restaurant's parking lot, after it realized it owned part of the land. A judge ordered Moroun to take the fence down, and urged the parties to reach a resolution. How much money is it worth to never have to speak to a billionaire's annoying lawyers ever again? We're assuming Driscoll happily paid it to end the legal nightmare.

Detroit's Mudgie's Deli launches crowdsourced campaign to help pay workers: The sudden passing of Greg Mudge, founder of Corktown staple Mudgie's Deli, hit Detroit's culinary community very hard. The deli announced it would be closing temporarily for bereavement while Mudgie's staff, family, and community mourned the loss of the beloved owner.

Buddy's Pizza celebrates 75th anniversary with a new IPA: Is there a more American food pairing than pizza and beer? Buddy's Pizza doesn't think so. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the home of the Detroit-style pizza has teamed up with Griffin Claw Brewing Company to release a limited edition ale.

