March 10, 2022 News & Views » Metro Detroit News

Email
Print
Share

Duggan blasts Craig’s leadership as Detroit police chief amid wave of violence 

By
click to enlarge Retired DPD Police Chief James Craig. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Retired DPD Police Chief James Craig.

When retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced he was running for governor as a Republican in September, he centered his campaign around the narrative that he drove down crime in Michigan's largest city.

But in his last five months as police chief, the city of Detroit was experiencing a merciless rise in violent crime. From January 1, 2021, to May 31, 2021, homicides were up 27% and non-fatal shootings increased 44%.



During the State of the City address Wednesday, Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat, took a rare swipe at Craig’s record as police chief, noting that violent crime didn't decline until Craig was replaced with Chief James White in June 2021. 

“The first five months of last year before we hired Chief White, it wasn’t good,” Duggan said.

Duggan suggested that Craig’s combative relationship with law enforcement officials and judges made it more difficult to crack down on guns and violence.

In March 2020, Craig pulled his officers from a Drug Enforcement Administration task force because the agency “continuously refused” to admit it used an informant who allegedly went on to kill six people. Craig’s beef with the DEA came at a time when drugs, guns, and violence were tearing apart neighborhoods.

On several occasions, Craig also picked petty fights with judges and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office over what he considered lenient sentences and low bonds. It was no secret that the police department’s relationship with prosecutors had turned sour.

When Duggan announced the appointment of White as interim police chief, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy praised the decision and appeared to call Craig “a glory seeker,” a common criticism of the former police chief whose love for television cameras earned him the nickname, “Hollywood Craig.”

“I have worked with James White through the years,” Worthy said. “He is extremely intelligent, competent, and measured. He accepts responsibility and is not quick to blame. In his dealings with me he has been even-tempered and is simply about getting the work done — he is not a glory seeker.”

On Wednesday Duggan suggested that Craig’s failure to develop and retain strong partnerships with law enforcement diminished the police department’s ability to fight violent crime.

“Chief White doesn’t attack the prosecutor or the judges or the Feds, and everybody works together,” Duggan said.

The mayor noted that under White’s leadership, homicides declined 23% and shootings dropped 27%.

“Strategy and teamwork matters. Leadership matters,” Duggan said.

“If you see the violence continue to come down, it’s going to be because the police and the county executive and the prosecutor, the sheriff, the U.S. attorney, and the courts are all working together to protect our residents.”

Since Craig was considered a frontrunner early in the gubernatorial race, he has made serious blunders and lost momentum.

Among Republican candidates, Craig trails metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke in fundraising.

Craig's previous political consultant John Yob quit Craig’s campaign, telling Crain’s Detroit Business, “I didn’t agree with the direction that he wanted to go in the future.”

Craig also failed to fulfill his pledge to get certified as a cop when he was police chief, and he admitted he fled the scene of a carjacking but never appeared to file a report.

In February, Craig’s campaign sent out a fundraising letter blasting Michigan State Police for being “weak-kneed” when protesters disrupted his campaign announcement on Belle Isle, but now denies sending it out.

Craig wasn't available for comment.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Metro Detroit News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Metro Detroit News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Black developers breathe new life into hulking, abandoned Fisher Body plant in Detroit Read More

  2. Shut down Putin’s oil, and the war ends Read More

  3. State AG investigation of Boy Scouts leads to sexual abuse charges Read More

  4. GOP state lawmakers to vote on bill to suspend Michigan’s gas tax, but road repairs would suffer Read More

  5. Understanding the CDC’s new masking guidelines Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation