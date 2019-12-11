December 12, 2019 News & Views » Local News

Detroit PD's drug unit ensnared in 'major corruption investigation,' raising troubling questions about past convictions 

By
STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

An investigation into the Detroit Police Department’s narcotic unit has yielded breathtaking allegations of widespread corruption, ranging from planting evidence to robbing drug dealers.

The eight-month, continuing probe raises serious questions about the convictions of alleged drug dealers that go back a decade.



The investigation, which began in April, has so far focused on just the past year and a half. It led to an Aug. 22 raid and the seizure of numerous files and 50 computers.

"I'm extremely concerned there may be a pattern and practice of criminal misconduct in the narcotics unit," Chief James Craig told The Detroit News, which was the first to report on the latest allegations. "Sadly, as we continue our probe, we think it’s going to grow in terms of magnitude."

Craig added, “This is a major corruption investigation.”

Craig has invited the FBI, Michigan State Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to join the investigation.

So far, investigators have found evidence of narcotics officers stealing money from drug dealers, planting drugs on suspects, lying to prosecutors to obtain search warrants and embezzling money intended for informants.

Narcotics cops in Detroit have a long history of corruption.

