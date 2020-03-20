Dispensaries in Detroit, Bay City sold cannabis cartridges tainted with potentially deadly vitamin E acetate 

click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock.com
-
Cannabis vaping cartridges.
Three dispensaries in Michigan, including two in Detroit, sold cannabis vape cartridges that were tainted with vitamin E acetate, the potentially deadly chemical additive linked to the vaping-related lung illness.
The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), which banned vitamin E acetate on Nov. 22, announced a recall Friday on numerous varieties of vaping cartridges sold at Plan B Wellness in Detroit, Detroit Natural Selections Enterprises, and Elite Wellness in Bay City.
It was the second time the state recalled tainted cartridges from Plan B Wellness and Elite Wellness.
It’s also the fourth time the state has recalled cannabis cartridges tainted with vitamin E acetate, a substance that is used to "cut" or dilute cannabis oil to maximize profits.
On Feb. 7, the MRA recalled tainted cartridges
that were sold at five dispensaries in Michigan. The second recall was on Jan. 23, involving tainted cartridges sold
at Plan B Wellness. And the first recall was on Dec. 17 involving cartridges sold
at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris.
On Nov. 22, dispensaries were required to remove tens of thousands of vape cartridges from their shelves for testing. It has been a laborious process because only one of the state’s six licensed labs — PSI Labs in Ann Arbor — has been approved to do the testing.
The lung illness linked to vitamin E acetate has caused the deaths of at least 60 people and sickened more than 2,600 others nationwide. Two of those deaths were in Michigan.
Since the outbreak began last summer, the media and health officials were falsely suggesting that nicotine vaping was to blame. Two-thirds of adults still believe nicotine vaping was causing the lung-related deaths, according to a recent poll
.
The state is not requiring cartridges to be tested for vitamin E acetate if they were made after the Nov. 22 ban.
For details on each of Friday’s recalled products, click here
. The dispensaries are required to notify patients who purchased recalled products.
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.