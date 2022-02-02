February 02, 2022 Music » Music News

Detroit’s Movement announces initial 2022 lineup with Jeff Mills, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the Blessed Madonna, and more 

click to enlarge Jeff Mills previously performed at Movement in 2014. - AARON JONES
  • Aaron Jones
  • Jeff Mills previously performed at Movement in 2014.

One of the world's longest-running electronic music festivals is plotting a 2022 return to Detroit, with Movement organizers announcing a partial lineup on Wednesday.

Headliners announced include techno pioneer Jeff Mills (perhaps better known as "The Wizard" from WDRQ and WJLB to Detroiters of a certain age), Richie Hawtin, and Swedish producer Adam Beyer.



"Of all the places I've traveled to and audiences I've played music for, Detroit is still the city that remains the barometer of advanced creative knowledge and technique," said Mills, whose performance will mark 30 years of his label Axis Records. "It's special because of what the long list of native Detroit musicians that have contributed to the world of music. It's a place that is infamous for proposing new ways and ideas as well as a unique and common viewpoint on the future of music. The city taught me to never fear what lies beyond, but embrace it as a means to advance the music art form. I look forward to Movement 2022 — returning back to the city and to the people that taught me and the World everything."

Other artists on the bill so far include acts like LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, the Blessed Madonna, Goldie and LTJ Bukem, Natasha Diggs, Anfisa Letyago, Blawan, DRAMA, Seth Troxler, Anna, Louie Vega, Claude VonStroke, DJ Minx, and Maceo Plex, among others. The full list so far, in alphabetical order, can be found below:

Adam Beyer
Anfisa Letyago
Anna
Blawan
The Blessed Madonna
Carl Craig
Claude VonStroke
DJ Minx
Drama
Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem
James Murphy
Jeff Mills
Louie Vega
Maceo Plex
Natasha Diggs
Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew
Paula Temple
Richie Hawtin
Seth Troxler

"Since its inception, Movement has been deeply dedicated to bringing a completely original experience to Detroit, with a focus on showcasing authentic and diverse lineups that provide an experience that is purely about the music and culture," organizers Paxahau said in a statement.

This year's fest marks its first return to Hart Plaza since 2019. The pandemic caused the event to cancel in 2020, and in 2021 a scaled-down "Micro Movement" fest was held across three smaller Detroit venues — the Magic Stick's Alley Deck, TV Lounge, and Spot Lite.

The festival is set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30. Tickets are on sale now at movement.us.

