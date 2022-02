Detroit's Eminem and MC5 both nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 

click to enlarge Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Eminem.

Beck



Pat Benatar



Kate Bush



DEVO



Duran Duran



Eurythmics



Judas Priest



Fela Kuti



New York Dolls



Dolly Parton



Rage Against The Machine



Lionel Richie



Carly Simon



A Tribe Called Quest



Dionne Warwick

The nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 class have been announced, and two Detroit acts have made the cut.Rap superstar Eminem and rock band MC5 have both been nominated for this year's class.“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a press release. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”For an artist to be eligible for nomination, they must have released their first commercial project at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.This is Eminem's first year eligible for nomination. The rap god's debut albumwas released in November 1996, three years before his groundbreakingcatapulted him into instant superstardom.As for MC5, this is the band's sixth time getting nominated, with the band most recently being nominated for the 2020 class. In 1969, MC5 released its debut album, which was met with controversy from local department store Hudson's after the retail chain refused to stock the album due to language. The dispute eventually led to MC5 being dropped from Elektra records.Still, despite that hiccup,, has been often revered as one of the most influential rock albums of all time, even landing on's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time The fan vote is currently open, which allows fans to take part in the induction process. Now through April 29, fans can vote every day on vote.rockhall.com The other nominees for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class are: