February 04, 2022

Detroit’s contaminated water, two local dining faves close, and one packed Movement lineup: The top ten Metro Times headlines 

click to enlarge A Metro Times analysis found an alarming cocktail of toxic chemicals coursing through tap water in virtually every community in metro Detroit. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • A Metro Times analysis found an alarming cocktail of toxic chemicals coursing through tap water in virtually every community in metro Detroit.

This week, it seems our readers were interested in what festival lineups were coming their way. Our readers checked out both the Winter Blast Royal Oak and Detroit’s Movement lineups.

While our readers were also interested in Pleasantrees’ new "battle of the bands"-style competition, it was a new report about the state of metro Detroit’s drinking water that really had people reading.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Former Michigan judge goes from welfare to successful business owner"

9. "Michigan woman who claimed to have ‘information’ on insurrection found with cache of guns outside Capitol Police headquarters"

8. "Detroit’s Movement announces initial 2022 lineup with Jeff Mills, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the Blessed Madonna, and more"

7. "Winter Blast Royal Oak announces lineup, activities"

6. "Mike Tyson's 'Undisputed Cannabis Flower' launches in Michigan"

5.​​ "Detroit's Le Culture Cafe closes downtown location and opens sister restaurant, Culture Soul"

4. "Detroit vegan spot Street Beet is closing for good at 3rd Street Bar"

3. "Cannabis company Pleasantrees launches ‘battle of the bands’-style contest to cultivate Detroit artist"

2. "Conspiracy-driven Macomb County GOP slams state Republicans for alienating Trump-endorsed candidates"

1. "Metro Detroit’s drinking water is unsafe, and it’s not just lead"

