Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will offer COVID-19 PCR test kits — for a price 

click to enlarge Flags of Canada and the United States over a metal boundary marker in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. - MIKERUSSELL, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Mikerussell, Wikimedia Commons
  • Flags of Canada and the United States over a metal boundary marker in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

A new partnership between Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Assure Covid Travel Clinics will now allow for COVID-19 PCR tests on site at the border.

Beginning this week, travellers will be able to go www.assure.clinic to order the PCR tests prior to travel, and pick up the test kits at an operations office on the Detroit side of the tunnel.



According to the press release, travelers were having difficulty finding available testing that would provide results within the 72-hour timeframe, some paying upward of $300.

“We’ve had dozens of calls from stranded travelers who were not able to get their results within the 72-hour time limit. Having access to this pick-up location at the tunnel will help them get home within about an hour from taking the test,” Dr. Phillip Olla, CEO of Assure Covid Travel Clinics, said in a press release.

The PCR test kits are available for $150 and travelers are advised to order their test kits at least seven days prior to travel.

There is no-lab required for the test, as Olla refers to it as a “lab in your bag” that can be taken just about anywhere. The test is taken via a virtual visit with an Assure specialist who monitors the sample collection and processing of the test.

