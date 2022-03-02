March 02, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Detroit Shipping Co. sister project announces initial restaurants for Lansing food hall 

Dishes from Yeti Kitchen, a concept by chef Anjani Lama of Detroit Shipping Company's Momo Cha.
  Dishes from Yeti Kitchen, a concept by chef Anjani Lama of Detroit Shipping Company's Momo Cha.

Details for the Lansing Shuffle Food Hall & Social Club, a project led by the people behind the Detroit Shipping Co., are firming up. The project announced its initial three restaurants on Wednesday, with more to follow.

The restaurants are the first to be announced for the upcoming food hall and entertainment venue, which is expected to open in the former Lansing City Market at 325 Riverfront Dr. in downtown Lansing later this summer.



They include Browndog, a Northville-based spot known for its burgers, ice cream, and shakes; Osteria Vegana, a project helmed by Detroit-area chef Gianmarco Roselli that bills itself as the "world's first vegan Italian restaurant"; and Yeti Kitchen, run by chef Anjani Lama of Detroit Shipping Co.'s Momo Cha, which will offer takes on Nepali street food like Tikki Sliders and a Butter Chicken Bowl.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first three restaurant partners to the greater Lansing community," Lansing Shuffle managing partner Jonathan Hartzell said in a statement. "We're excited for our guests to have the opportunity to try some incredible flavors and cuisines, and we look forward to the possibility of adding a Latin- or Asian-inspired experience as well. We're very happy with this lineup — and more to come!"

A total of seven restaurant vendors are planned for the 14,000-square-foot facility, which will also include two full-service bars, a riverfront exterior patio, and a stage, a setup that is similar to the Detroit Shipping Co. project.

More information on the project is available at lansingshuffle.com.

The food hall trend is similar to a mall food court, but with an emphasis on chef-driven concepts. Detroit got its first food hall in 2018 with the Monroe Market in Greektown Casino, followed by the Detroit Shipping Co. in Midtown. Fort Street Galley followed in late 2018 in downtown Detroit, but closed after a little more than a year. A food hall was also planned for the Chroma development in the Milwaukee Junction area of Detroit, but it was canceled in 2019.

Another new food hall project called The Mosaic is planned for Detroit's Eastern Market district, expected to open in 2024.

