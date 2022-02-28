Detroit is the New Black closes store, but you can still buy the fashion brand online 

click to enlarge
- Lee DeVito
- Detroit is the New Black's retail store in 2020.
After being a local fashion staple for six years, Detroit is the New Black has closed its brick and mortar shop. The brand’s last day in business at 1430 Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit was Sunday, Feb. 27.
It was one of the few Black-owned and local businesses along the stretch of Woodward Avenue that’s populated by larger brands like H&M, Nike, and Lululemon.
The brand announced its closing on social media
, saying it was “bittersweet.”
"I believe that our mission to provide space for under-represented founders and black-owned businesses was accomplished through our time downtown,” DITNB Founder and CEO Rosyln Karamoko said the social media posts. “The brand was built as an optimistic platform to champion an inclusive future city. One that authentically offers 'Opportunity Detroit' for everyone. Small businesses such as ours, and those that we house, create a base and local fabric for developing cities. This fabric provides the energy that ultimately attracts larger retailers.”
DITNB began as a T-shirt company with its first pop-up at the N’Namdi Center. It operated via temporary storefronts on Woodward with help from business incubator programs like Ponyride, Detroit Homecoming, and Demo Day before opening its brick and mortar in 2019. The shop has held numerous community events and showcased other brands like Helmut Lang and TheLipBar.
Karamoko said in the statement that she’s happy to have played a role in downtown Detroit’s development as a shopping district.
“Thank you, Detroit, and to all of our partners who helped to manifest this dream. I look forward to the next chapter."
Though the physical store is no more, you can still get buy DITNB T-shirts and other swag at the brand’s online shop
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.