Monday, January 24, 2022

Detroit Flower Co. releases KAWS-inspired rose bear for Valentine's Day

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge The Detroit Flower Company "Just-Be-KAWS" Collectible Bear. - PHOTO VIA DETROIT FLOWER COMPANY
  • Photo via Detroit Flower Company
  • The Detroit Flower Company "Just-Be-KAWS" Collectible Bear.

Roses are red, but who said they only had to be given in bouquet?

Detroit Flower Company announced the limited edition Just-Be-KAWS Collectible Rose Bear just in time for Valentine's Day.



The bear is inspired by the styling of the New York graffitti and street artist Brian Donnelly, aka KAWS.

The Detroit Flower Company bear comes in pink or blue and is wearing a black suit with the eyes of the bear stylized in KAWS signature "X" eyes.

Ja'Nye Hampton, the founder and owner of Detroit Flower Company, tells Metro Times that this isn't an official KAWS collaboration, and the idea struck her when she was thinking about what to do for Valentine's Day.

"The bears came about when I was laying around thinking of new ideas for the company," Hampton said in a message to Metro Times. "We sell the regular rose bears so we thought it would be nice to bring something that no one has but that’s also well known and modern."

The bear retails for $300, but is available for preorder on detroitflowercompany.com for $275. The price will increase closer to Valentine's Day.

If you're not familiar with KAWS, just take a trip downtown to view the 17-foot-tall statue in front of One Campus Martius.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times.

Email us at [email protected].

  |  

