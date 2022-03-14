March 14, 2022 News & Views » Metro Detroit News

Detroit Eastern Market is the third best public market in the country, according to USA Today readers 

click to enlarge Brother Nature's stall in Eastern Market. - TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins
  • Brother Nature's stall in Eastern Market.

Ah, yes the Eastern Market. A reader's choice poll in USA Today has named this Detroit gem as the third best public market in the US for 2022. It’s a jump from last year’s rankings, where the market came in at number six.

Even though a lot has changed in the market district over the years (like longstanding staple Louisiana Creole Gumbo being forced out), people still have love for it.



“Thousands of locals and visitors head to Detroit’s Eastern Market each week, where they find some 250 independent merchants and vendors selling everything from fresh produce and flowers to antiques and home goods,” the USA Today ranking reads.

If you’ve never spent a Saturday morning buying produce from the Eastern Market (or, at the very least, bought flowers here for Mother’s Day), fix that asap. Just make sure you buy from the real local farmers and small businesses set up there, and not the people who are reselling bulk produce that you could get from the grocery store.

“Thanks to you, we came in 3rd place for this year’s [USA Today] 10 Best Public Markets in the US,” a post on Eastern Market’s Instagram page announcing the win reads. “We’re proud to represent our city, its people, and the 500+ businesses that call Eastern Market home.”

Eastern Market was beat by Pike Place Market in Seattle and Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, which came in first place for the second time in a row. You can view the full list at 10best.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , ,

