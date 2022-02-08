February 08, 2022 Weed » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Detroit City Council considers new ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses to open 

By
click to enlarge A medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • A medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit.

Recreational marijuana dispensaries and other related cannabis businesses may soon open in the city of Detroit after all.

Seven months after a federal judge indefinitely blocked the city from approving applications for cannabis businesses, saying its ordinance is “likely constitutional,” city council members have come forward with a new plan.



“This legislation is a long time coming for the City of Detroit,” City Council Pro Tem James Tate, who drafted the new ordinance, said in a statement. “After years of experiencing families being ripped apart by the failed ‘War on Drugs,’ our residents will now have an opportunity to build generational wealth from the same plant that law enforcement used to cause enormous pain within our community.”

Under the original ordinance, licensing preference was given to longtime Detroiters in an effort to ensure that residents played a key role in the legalized marijuana industry. But the policy resulted in a lawsuit that argued the residency requirements are unconstitutional and discriminatory.

U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman agreed, saying the ordinance “gives an unfair, irrational, and likely unconstitutional advantage to long-term Detroit residents over all other applicants.”

The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Tate said the new ordinance strikes a balance between equity for Detroiters and opportunities for others who aren’t longtime residents to get a license to operate a dispensary, a grow operation, a testing lab, and other cannabis-related businesses.

The new ordinance provides two avenues to receive a license. One is for longtime residents who won’t compete against non-residents for a license. They will be eligible for city assistance with business plans, networking and reduced licensing costs.

The other avenue is for non-residents.

The new ordinance also enables business partnerships between residents and non-residents.

Mayor Mike Duggan said he supports the new ordinance.

“I have said from the beginning that I would not support a recreational marijuana ordinance that would systematically exclude our residents and those who have been most negatively impacted by past marijuana laws from participating in the industry,” Duggan said. “Councilmember Tate deserves a great deal of credit for his work in developing a revised ordinance, which we believe meets the goal of ensuring equitable access to this potential new industry for all, including Detroiters.”

Under the new ordinance, the city will issue licenses to as many as 76 recreational dispensaries and 30 licenses to designated consumption lounges and micro-businesses. There is no limit on the number of licenses for growers, processors, secured transporters, safety compliance facilities, marijuana event organizes and temporary marijuana events.

The proposal will be discussed by the council’s Public Health and Safety Standing Committee.

If all goes as planned, the city may begin issuing licenses during the first quarter of this year.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis company Pleasantrees launches ‘battle of the bands’-style contest to cultivate Detroit artists Read More

  2. New recreational dispensary to offer cannabis giveaways at grand opening in Monroe Read More

  3. Michigan group files ballot initiative to legalize psychedelics Read More

  4. Gatsby Cannbis Co. aims to open dispensary across from Royal Oak school amid opposition Read More

  5. California weed giants Wonderbrett launch in Michigan in partnership with Cloud Cannabis Co. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation