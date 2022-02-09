Dani Darling, Sheefy McFly, Cupid’s Undie Run, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week 

click to enlarge Doug Coombe

Dani Darling performs at Otus Supply on Saturday.

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies.

Flesh for Frankenstein

Thursday, 2/10: Flesh for Frankenstein is one of four movies screening as part of Skin City, a series of pop-ups at Outer Limits Lounge — all focused on viewing onscreen erotica among a crowd. Paul Morrissey's Italian-produced 1974 riffs off more than an adaptation of Mary Shelley's work. Starring a young Udo Kier as Baron von Frankenstein, who rails in disembodied consonants about his dreams of producing a new, somehow superior race of stitched-together corpse-men, his desires are fraught with contradiction. Dying to create a new Adam and Eve subservient to him, he's both horny eugenicist and wannabe slave-driver, neglecting his sister-wife and children and abusing his assistant in favor of his wild pet project. In working to construct a mating pair of obedient behemoths, he's after a kind of vain immortality as fragile as his God complex. —George Elkind

Starts at 7 p.m. at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff St., Detroit; cinemalamont.com. Tickets are $10.

Sheefy McFly closing party

Friday, 2/11: Prolific Detroit artist will close out Eyes Watching Me, his solo exhibition of visual works and the first solo show at Spot Lite, with a dance party. Jay Daniel joins McFly on the decks. —Lee DeVito

Closing reception is from 6-9 p.m., with an afterparty from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., at Spot Lite; 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com. Ages 21+ only.

Dani Darling

Saturday, 2/12: We're big fans of Ann Arbor-area singer-songwriter Dani Darling, whose ethereal, neo-soul falls somewhere between Billie Holiday and Radiohead. Last year, she released The Future, a collection equally inspired by Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and Marvin Gaye's What's Going On as it was the pandemic and the summer of Black Lives Matter marches, born out of jam sessions at Ypsilanti's Grove Studios. (The track "The Age," a nearly eight-minute ambient-jazz suite, is a centerpiece of the record.) This is Dani Darling's first 2022 performance, and Emma Guzman and Ki5 are also on the bill. —Lee DeVito

Show starts at 7 p.m.; Otus Supply; 345 E. Nine Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com. Tickets are $13 advance, $15 day of show.

Cupid's Undie Run

Saturday, 2/12: Here's one for the brave, or at least those who like to take off their clothes for a good cause. Cupid's Undie Run makes a Detroit stop to raise funds to research neurofibromatosis, a genetic neurological disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The event kicks off at Detroit's Tin Roof with some drinking to help get people in the mood, then commences for a mile-run that ends back at the Tin Roof for a nearly-naked dance party. If that all sounds like too much work, at least the people-watching should be good. —Lee DeVito

From noon-4 p.m. starting at the Tin Roof; 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; my.cupids.org. Tickets are $50.

Cold Muggin' Club Launch Party

Saturday, 2/12: The Detroit Shipping Co. is kicking off a new club for people who like to drink cold craft beer next to a warm bonfire. The Cold Muggin' Club will see a bonfire in Detroit Shipping Co.'s courtyard with a giant tent, live music, and hames. Members get their own mug that they can take home with them, $5 off pitchers and other discounts, and an annual Cold Muggin' appreciation party. —Lee DeVito

From 1-9 p.m. at the Detroit Shipping Co.; 313-462-4973; detroitshippingcompany.com. Membership is $35.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.