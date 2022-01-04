January 04, 2022 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Cookies dispensary to open location in Ann Arbor near University of Michigan 

click to enlarge Cookies is coming to 2460 West Stadium Blvd., Ann Abor. - COURTESY OF GAGE CANNABIS CO.
  • Courtesy of Gage Cannabis Co.
  • Cookies is coming to 2460 West Stadium Blvd., Ann Abor.

Cannabis dispensary chain Cookies plans to expand its Michigan presence with a new location in Ann Arbor this year. The brand, founded by California rapper Berner, has partnered with Gage Cannabis Co. once again for this new storefront.

Luckily for all the stoner students at the University of Michigan, the dispensary will be within three miles of the campus, at 2460 West Stadium Blvd.

"Ann Arbor paved the way for Michigan's first adult-use retail experience, and we are proud to introduce Cookies' highly coveted retail experiences to the residents and visitors of this vibrant community," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage, said in a press release. "We look forward to bringing our portfolio of nationally-recognized brands to Ann Arbor while continuously strengthening Michigan's position as a leading cannabis market in the U.S."

This will be Cookies' third Michigan outpost after opening in Detroit and Kalamazoo in recent years.

Though an exact date hasn’t been revealed yet, the company plans to “begin serving patients and adult-use consumers in Q1 2022.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

  |  

