Cloud Cannabis opens its first Detroit location 

Cloud Cannabis Co. has opened its fifth location in Michigan — and first dispensary in Detroit.
The store opened earlier this week at 16001 Mack Ave.
"At Cloud Cannabis, we’re on a mission to educate everyone, from the canna-curious to the canna-connoisseurs, on the many benefits of cannabis," Cloud Cannabis CFO Macdonald said in a statement. "Detroit is a hub for growth, and through our new provisioning center, we hope to expand cannabis knowledge and access throughout the community."
Like Cloud Cannabis's other locations, the 5,000-square-foot store uses a color-coded system to organize its products, based on the desired effect: "sleep," "energize," "focus," "calm," and "relief."
Since Detroit still does not yet allow adult-use cannabis sales, the store is for medical marijuana card-holders only for now.
"The Detroit location gives us a unique opportunity to serve surrounding cities that have limited access to provisioning centers, including Grosse Pointe, St. Clair Shores, Harper Woods, and more," Cloud Cannabis director of retail Michael Leporowski said in a statement. "We're looking forward to connecting with these community members and extending cannabis education beyond the Detroit city limits."
The store will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The company says it will donate $1 for all sales made from Dec. 1-23 to Volunteers of America Michigan's Detroit Veterans Housing Program, up to $25,000.
The store is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
More information is available at cloudcannabis.com.
